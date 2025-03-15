Lately, there has been a massive increase in the Romantasy fiction genre. Exploring the world of faeries and fae, princes and princesses, curses and tragedies—the combination of fantasy and hardcore romance tropes has left readers wanting more. Since becoming an unofficial BookTok Romantasy community member, it has become my go-to genre. I’ve been completely converted into one of its enthusiasts.
The way these novels take a crazy fantasy world, mix it with incredible plots and world-building, and, in between those pages, weave some of the most gut-wrenching, heartfelt, and game-changing words of romance scratches the brain in a way that captivates. It pulls the reader into this fantasy world, encouraging them to fall in love with a main character or two along the way.
If you’re curious about which books are worth reading as you dive into this niche genre of fiction, a few have changed the way I read—and hopefully, they’ll help you discover the bookworm within you. These recommendations are a great way to ease into the genre, especially if you’re a self-proclaimed BookTok Romantasy member like myself.
With a mix of romance and adventure, Romantasy offers something for everyone. This list explores various romance tropes and includes my personal reviews of Romantasy novels I’ve read, featuring notable best-selling authors such as Sarah J. Maas and Rebecca Yarros.
This list will go into romance tropes these different books explore (because we all know that everyone has their favorite trope), my inner thoughts of the novel, and attached is a link to Amazon for purchase and book summaries. All of these novels are worth a read. I concede that this idea of romance and fantasy together might seem strange, even I was a bit apprehensive at first, but there’s a reason why people love it, and I guess you’ll just have to look at this list to find out why.
- THrone of glass Series – sarah j. maas
-
This series changed how I read novels and my view of fantasy as a genre. If this list only had one book, I’d recommend this one. Wake up early, grab a cup of coffee, turn on your favorite reading playlist, and binge-read this series now. When people say it’s good, they are not lying. Read this book and follow the journey of an assassin named Celaena Sardothein, and I bet you’ll be hooked. Notable romance tropes in this novel are Enemies to Lovers, Lovers to Enemies, love triangle, he falls first, forbidden romance, and slow-burn.
- A Court of thorns and roses series – sarah j. maas
-
This fantasy series takes romance and plot to the next level. In Sarah J. Maas’s A Court of Thorns and Roses Series, she delivers a captivating story along with an extremely well-written romance to go along with it. This series is what I would categorize as a classic Romantasy that is one hundred percent worth the read. If anything gets you back into reading, it would be this series. Every inch, every page, every book is perfect in this 5 book series. Notable romance tropes in this novel are Beauty and the Beast, enemies to lovers, fated mates, spicy, forced proximity, slow-burn, and friends to lovers.
- Fourth wing series – Rebecca Yarros
-
“Dragons and Powers.. Oh my!” The first book in this series was a little underwhelming, and at times, it felt challenging to follow along. The second book in this series starts to make up for what the first book lacks. This series has an insanely powerful main character, and the last few pages of each book take you through a whirlwind of emotions. The best parts of this series are all of the TikTok edits inspired by it, the almost dystopian vibe of the series, and the main love interest. You would like this series based on these notable romance tropes: enemies to lovers, don’t fall in love with me, love triangle, and forced proximity.
- The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue – V.E. SCHwab
-
This book does not get enough recognition for its beautiful storyline and plot. The pacing of this book is slower than others, but every line and every moment makes this book worth reading. This book is so excellent and very well-written, but if you are a person who loves action, this book may not be for you. The most notable tropes in this book include forbidden love, fated love, and immortality.
- The book of azrael – Amber V. Nicole
-
An intense dark fantasy romance where she’s the villain and he’s the hero. The dynamic in this book is so good. The tension, the characters’ complexity, and the book’s slow burn are perfectly packaged between the pages. The first book of the Gods & Monsters series does not fall short. Some notable romance tropes in this book are enemies to lovers, female rage, and sacrifice.
- Daughter of no worlds – carissa broadbent
-
This is an epic fantasy and god-tier series where every book gets better. The plot makes you feel deeply for the characters within this book, and the entire series is beautifully written. This story’s emotional impact is outstanding. Notable romance tropes in this book include sweet romance, apprentice and student, and slow burn.
- Legendborn – tracy deonn
-
An urban fantasy book revolved around secret societies and a King Arthur retelling. This book is a well-written fantasy that also compassionately acknowledges modern-day social issues. Notable romance tropes in this book include a love triangle and a soft spot for the main character.