Lately, there has been a massive increase in the Romantasy fiction genre. Exploring the world of faeries and fae, princes and princesses, curses and tragedies—the combination of fantasy and hardcore romance tropes has left readers wanting more. Since becoming an unofficial BookTok Romantasy community member, it has become my go-to genre. I’ve been completely converted into one of its enthusiasts.

The way these novels take a crazy fantasy world, mix it with incredible plots and world-building, and, in between those pages, weave some of the most gut-wrenching, heartfelt, and game-changing words of romance scratches the brain in a way that captivates. It pulls the reader into this fantasy world, encouraging them to fall in love with a main character or two along the way.

If you’re curious about which books are worth reading as you dive into this niche genre of fiction, a few have changed the way I read—and hopefully, they’ll help you discover the bookworm within you. These recommendations are a great way to ease into the genre, especially if you’re a self-proclaimed BookTok Romantasy member like myself.

With a mix of romance and adventure, Romantasy offers something for everyone. This list explores various romance tropes and includes my personal reviews of Romantasy novels I’ve read, featuring notable best-selling authors such as Sarah J. Maas and Rebecca Yarros.

This list will go into romance tropes these different books explore (because we all know that everyone has their favorite trope), my inner thoughts of the novel, and attached is a link to Amazon for purchase and book summaries. All of these novels are worth a read. I concede that this idea of romance and fantasy together might seem strange, even I was a bit apprehensive at first, but there’s a reason why people love it, and I guess you’ll just have to look at this list to find out why.