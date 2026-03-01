In Honor of Women’s History Month, Here’s a Timeline of Women’s Achievements 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a woman, the month of March may be known for many things, but the most relevant to me is National Women’s History Month. Though it was first designated by the United States Congress in 1987, the significance and history of the title go back much, much further. That decision by Congress was just a small stroke in the big picture, yet it still marked a triumph felt by women all over the world. I believe, if no other time is possible, at least this month should be a time for reflection and appreciation of both the exhaustive struggle it took to get there in 1987, as well as the battles for equality we will still have to fight in the future. It should be noted that in this text, I mention global achievements, not limited to the United States, as I believe any achievement of women is a partial achievement of all women; we are all sisters. I hope this post is received as an opportunity for appreciation.

Mary Wollstonecraft published A Vindication of the Rights of Woman in 1792 In a time of political conflict in the United Kingdom, Mary Wollstonecraft published the feminist essay that would lay the groundwork for feminist philosophy. She argued that women are not inferior to men and that they deserve the same educational and intellectual opportunities as men. New Zealand Grants Universal Suffrage in 1893 New Zealand became the first self-governing nation to allow women to vote. This action proved women’s voices could translate effectively and functionally into political participation. Their vote mattered. First International Women’s Day in 1911 A day when the effort of local protests finally united into global solidarity. The significance of that first official celebration held in Europe was not lost on any of its participants. It was a moment of pure elation and hope. Signing of the UN Charter in 1945 The signing of this new international organization, committed to promoting global peace after the destruction of World War II, was the first international treaty to recognize that global peace required the principle of ‘equal rights of men and women.’ The writers knew the newly created UN would fail to perform its job without this basic principle of equality. Sirimavo Bandaranaike Becomes Prime Minister in 1960 Sirimavo Bandaranaike became the world’s first female prime minister, showing that women could and should not only participate in politics, but also be able to lead it through great change. She went on to serve three non-consecutive terms marked by her dedication to promoting women and children in rural areas (though, like all politicians, she had policies that received mixed reviews). Adoption of CEDAW in 1979 Known as the “Women’s Bill of Rights,” this UN treaty legally defined discrimination and committed 189 nations to ending it and instead promoting gender equality. The Cairo Consensus in 1994 For the first time, international policy shifted to recognize reproductive rights as a human right, rather than just a population control issue. This policy put more emphasis on women’s rights and emphasized the need for greater bodily autonomy for women. The Beijing Declaration in 1995 In the Fourth World Conference on Women, 189 countries agreed on a comprehensive outline for gender equality, which remains the primary global framework for women’s empowerment today. UN Resolution 1325 in 2000 This landmark resolution formally acknowledged the disproportionate impact of war on women and mandated their inclusion in local, national, and international conflict prevention and resolution. It understood the unfairness of being involuntarily represented in the violence of armed conflict, yet not included in shaping peace. Creation of UN Women in 2010 The UN consolidated its various gender-focused agencies into a single entity to accelerate progress of women’s rights and stop violence against women worldwide.

As of 2026, despite these major feats, women’s rights remain an issue globally. Some countries might be more developed in this regard, but it cannot be forgotten that this is not the case for others. While we could be distressed over this all day and night, that is not productive. For women’s history month, I encourage those who can to donate to a charity like Equality Now, join local equality groups and protests, and utilize that First Amendment right you have as an American citizen. To be a woman is to be an active citizen of the world, and I hope that this list of achievements can remind us of what that activity can lead to. Happy National Women’s History Month!

