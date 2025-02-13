I love football. Stop asking me why.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

I didn’t always love football. Growing up in Texas, where the sport is as sacred as Sunday church and the tradition of making everything bigger, I felt indifferent to the game. The tired stereotype that boys like sports and girls don’t was ingrained in me, following me to classes, clubs, and even my home. My brother would spend his Friday nights watching games, while I spent mine pretending not to care.

Eventually, curiosity got the better of me. I wanted to understand why a bunch of men wrestling on a field held my brother’s attention so completely. So I started asking questions. Over time, he taught me the rules of the game, and I loved having that connection with him. When he moved out when I was 14, I kept watching on my own. That’s when I started considering myself a true fan—and when I chose my team: the Cowboys.

In high school, football remained a personal hobby. I was terrified of embarrassing myself by not knowing every detail of the game, so I mostly kept my fandom within my family. But going into college, things changed. My roommate also loved the Cowboys, so I had someone new to watch with. I started going to Longhorn games at DKR, and they’ve given me some of the most exhilarating moments of my life.

Talking about football has brought mixed reactions. I’ve had men ask me to recite the rules or list all the players on a team. More often than not, I get a look of disbelief when I mention my love for the Cowboys. It’s 2025, and the “girls don’t like football” trope is getting old. We can do better.

Like many of my female friends, I was introduced to football through a man—a brother, dad, cousin, or someone else entirely. At first, I felt like I had to mention my brother’s influence when discussing football, as if it gave me credibility and reduced the number of eye rolls I received. But I’ve never asked a man to justify why he likes football. Why should I have to? While I’ll always appreciate my brother for introducing me to the game, I no longer want to feel like my fandom is tied to him. Moving forward, I want to focus less on proving myself and more on simply enjoying the game with people who don’t judge.

I’ve been lucky to find people who love watching football as much as I do. A touchdown isn’t as satisfying unless everyone on the couch is up and screaming. A penalty isn’t as frustrating without someone to rant with. We share stories, joke about commercials, and unite in hating the same teams. And one of my favorite things? Watching games with my female friends.

While I love football, I’m far from an expert, and I sometimes worry that a small mistake or confusion will make others dismiss me. To combat this, I want to spend more time watching games in big groups, reminding myself that my interest is valid even if I’m not the most up-to-date fan. College is all about stepping outside my comfort zone, and this is just another way to connect with people who share my passion.

On that note, I don’t always have time to watch as much football as I’d like. I try my best to never miss a Cowboys game, but life gets in the way. I’m tired of feeling guilty for not knowing every team or every player. It’s far more fun to share passions than to gatekeep fandom based on knowledge or longevity.

Luckily, there are incredible podcasts and shows that help me stay up to date. The Football Girl podcast, hosted by Melissa Jacobs, offers in-depth coverage of the NFL and league news. Upfront by Chloe Morgan and Rachel O’Sullivan provides game updates and player analysis. These women are reshaping sports commentary, making fandom more inclusive and less intimidating for women.

As we move through 2025, let’s remember that sports are meant to bring people together, not shut them out. And here’s hoping the Cowboys improve someday.