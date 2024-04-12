I Journaled Every Day of Lent and Here’s What I Learned

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ash Wednesday crept on me sooner than I anticipated. On the day before Lent, I remember realizing that I had yet to decide on a Lenten resolution. I knew I wanted to try something different– something that would help me learn better habits to support my mental health. Then I remembered my journal. I started writing in my journal for the first couple days of school, wanting to have something to read and recall from my first days of college. However, those days of writing were short-lived. My journal holds a whole three pages from the first three days of my freshman year.

However, I decided to revisit my journal and write in it for every day of Lent. I thought it would be an easy resolution, but it proved to be a bit difficult. I struggled to put aside time to journal for the first few days. I did not realize how much I disregarded making time for myself until it had to be a priority. Soon enough, I fell into a rhythm and looked forward to writing in my journal every night before bed.

I used my journal as a way to write about my day. It became a reflection on the feelings I had throughout the day. I wrote about memorable moments, the people in my life, and the emotions I felt. Journaling at the end of a bad day also helped me practice better coping skills when it comes to adversity and negative feelings. I felt more in control of my emotions and proactive when it came to my mental health.

Now that Lent is over, I am still writing in my journal everyday. I feel especially connected to myself than I ever have before. I cannot wait to look back on my old pages as I grow older and be able to relive all of my days from my freshman year of college– the good and the bad. I hope to carry this habit with me for the rest of my life. It is very therapeutic to reread old journal entries and see how far I have grown as an adult. Having every year of your young life documented and saved is something I want to prioritize. Whether it be a bad date you went on two years ago or the first time you ever met your best friend, your life is worth remembering.