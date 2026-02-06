How Bad Bunny is Making History

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bad Bunny, or Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is a Puerto Rican reggaeton artist who has sparked conversation unlike many modern-day artists. Bad Bunny has been stirring up controversy for years now since he rose to fame in 2016 (and I’ve made it my job to defend him since then). Now, he’s at the forefront of the media due to his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance and Grammy nominations for his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

When Bad Bunny was announced as the halftime performer for the Super Bowl LX, a huge mix of responses arose. The debate consisted of whether a Spanish-speaking artist should be performing at one of America’s biggest events, with many calling Benito ‘not American,’ despite him being Puerto Rican. Bad Bunny was an obvious choice for the halftime show, as he’s currently one of the most-streamed artists, but conservatives did not agree. Even President Trump expressed his disapproval, making comments such as “ridiculous” and “never heard of him.” Benito has addressed the backlash several times; one of his ads showed him dancing with people of distinct ages, genders, and races, making the assertion that music is for everyone and shouldn’t divide us.

Bad Bunny is not the first Latino to perform at the Super Bowl, nor is it his first time. He was actually a guest on JLo and Shakira’s 2020 performance. The difference now is the political climate in the United States, with the rampant Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids targeting the Latino community. Benito has made his political stance very clear, back in May 2025, he announced his tour and excluded the United States for the safety of his fans, who are predominantly Latinos and could be targeted by ICE. This decision lost him millions of dollars, but he never fails to advocate for what he believes in (this is part of why we love Benito!)

Bad Bunny’s upcoming performance is such a great win for Latin people all around the world because our culture will be showcased on one of the biggest stages. Most importantly, Benito has the chance to do what Kendrick Lamar did last year, making a nationwide political statement. With his portrayal of Uncle Sam, important visuals, and of course, music, Lamar addressed America’s history of oppression. As a strong advocate for his community, no one doubts Benito will make an incredible statement too.

Bad Bunny’s impact doesn’t stop there; he still has much to accomplish. He made history at the 2023 Grammys since his album Un Verano Sin Ti was the first Spanish album to be nominated for Album of the Year. This year, he was once again nominated in this category, this time for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, and his win made it the first Spanish-language album to take home the award. This is not his only nomination; he was also nominated for a total of 6 categories and won Best Música Urbana Album and Best Global Music Performance. His acceptance speech was incredibly moving, stating his album was for “all the people that had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams. To all those who have lost a loved one and had to keep going.” He has time and time again shown that music can transcend language.

His Grammy awards and nominations aren’t his only achievements; he was named Top Latin Artist of the 21st Century, an award presented by Puerto Rican legend Rita Moreno. He’s had a busy year, and no matter how many have attempted to bring him down, he only keeps accomplishing more.

He has done what many Latin artists haven’t been able to do and has made all of Latin America incredibly proud. Personally, I can’t wait to see Sunday’s performance. ​​I’m expecting Bichiyal and for an impactful statement to be made. As for his music, I’ll continue streaming his latest album and eagerly await the next.