How A Coming-Of-Age Movie Changed My Perspective On Education

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

In the confined space of my Kinsolving dorm room, I sat on my twin-sized bed with my laptop open in front of me. It was a Friday night, and my mind could no longer handle registering for another term or typing out a fully coherent sentence. I stared at the paused dark screen, temporarily lit by the small flame of a wax candle. Even though I was only seconds in, I had already hit pause multiple times. My mind struggled to stay focused on the simple task of watching a single scene without drifting off—similar to when you’re reading and suddenly realize you haven’t registered the last three pages.

Though it took me a minute (an embarrassingly long minute), after that final pause, but eventually I stopped thinking. All that mattered was the world inside the screen and the life stories of these naive, impulsive teenage boys.

It always takes me forever to act on movie recommendations. Maybe it’s the scarcity of time, maybe it’s a lack of interest. Or, on rare occasions, it’s that I don’t feel prepared for the emotional turmoil. That was exactly how my relationship with The Dead Poets Society began. I saw it everywhere, practically begging me to unlock it. And when I finally did, it blew my mind (no, there’s no better way to put it). It put me through an emotional rollercoaster on par with the Texas v. Georgia home game. Okay, maybe not that extreme of a rollercoaster—but pretty darn close. And that is saying something.

On a more serious note, it gave me an epiphany, as some would say. I watched it during the fall midterm season, when my relationship with academics was at an all-time low. I didn’t know much about the movie other than the fact that it left people in tears. But it did more than that for me. It gave me a new perspective on education—one that I chose to embrace during this spring semester.

“We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race, and the human race is filled with passion. And medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life, but poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for.” -Mr. Keating (The Dead Poets Society)

Passion. If you think about it, is what keeps us moving—it inspires and motivates us. I’m not just talking about hobbies like painting or writing, I mean anything that simply brings someone joy. School is important, of course, but it’s not all that exists. Neglecting what moves and excites me can lead to burnout, and I should prioritize making time for myself and doing the things that bring me life.

“This is a battle, a war, and the casualties could be your heart and soul.” -Mr. Keating (The Dead Poets Soceity)

Find yourself and hold onto it tightly. The school system can be incredibly conforming, I know I’ve felt drowned by it many times. It’s easy to mindlessly follow along, and lose yourself in the mix by sticking to everyone’s rules and only doing what’s required. But beneath all the noise, listen for yourself. Create and think freely without worrying whether it’s right or wrong—that’s how something truly new comes to life.

Very impactful, I know. The movie definitely did its job of inspiring me. So if this semester is getting you down, try prioritizing these things—it might help! <3

Also, you should totally watch this movie. :)