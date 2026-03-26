Home in the Headlines: Jalisco Amid Cartel Turmoil

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, a city where tradition and turbulence have always coexisted. Growing up, I learned to recognize the sound of church bells echoing through the historic center, the aroma of just-baked pastries, and the quiet resilience of a community that has endured more than outsiders often understand. Jalisco is known to the world for its culture: tequila, music, and pride, but to those of us who call it home, it is also a place shaped by the realities of organized crime and the state’s long struggle to contain it. Below, I will explain a simplified version of what happened in Mexico on February 22, the aftermath, and the implications it has for the United States.

Outline of What Is Happening in Mexico

On February 22 at 8:30 a.m. in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, the sight of various road blockages prompted confusion among citizens of Tamaulipas and other neighboring states. Shortly after, the governor of Jalisco, Pablo Lemus Navarro, issued a message on his X account stating that the road blockages were connected to a federal operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco. At 9:12 a.m., Mexican authorities activated “Code Red,” the maximum level of alert in Mexico’s security protocols, following various reports of burning buildings. Pharmacies, cars, and convenience stores were set on fire all over the region, causing people to speculate what type of operation was happening. At approximately 11:10 a.m., federal sources confirmed that the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” had been killed during the operation.

The Aftermath

What happened after the death of “El Mencho” can only be described as chaos. There were reports of 57 casualties: 27 agents carrying out the operation and 30 cartel members. Airports experienced panic as tourists and travelers attempted to leave. Social media helped bring international attention to the situation as TikTok beauty influencer @beautybird streamed the chaos in the airport. As of Thursday, February 27, 2026, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had yet to release an official statement regarding the events that unfolded after the operation. Meanwhile, citizens have been affected as courts and schools have been closed in Guadalajara due to safety concerns. The Mexican Embassy in the United States issued a statement urging U.S. citizens to seek shelter in secure locations and follow orders from local Mexican authorities. You might be asking yourself: Why is his death so important? Well, the death of El Mencho has started a new wave of cartel leaders trying to establish their presence, as it is unknown who will be the next successor. Successors to cartel organizations are often chosen based on their relationship with the original leader, and in El Mencho’s case, this cannot be applied, as El Mencho’s only son, Ruben Oseguera Gonzales, is currently serving a life sentence in the United States. Having no successor in a large cartel ring indicates to other cartels the need to prove their brutality, thus endangering the lives of innocent civilians.

Implications for the US

The implications extend beyond Mexican borders. The Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel has long operated beyond Mexico, leading to impacts in drug trafficking routes around the U.S. It is speculated in online discussions that the weapons used by the cartel come from U.S. military-grade automatic weapons. Misinformation around this issue has grown, but instability in Mexico will certainly influence migration flows and tourism between Mexico and the United States.

Unexpected Consequences of Conflict