Hear Me Out: Bojack Horseman is a Must-Watch

Every time I tell people what my favorite TV show is, I get some weird looks. People ask me how I could possibly like that show, and they go on to explain how they got so weirded out after the first episode. However, after my most recent rewatch, I realized that, despite being over a decade old now, Bojack Horseman is still just as much of a heart-wrenching, yet painfully relevant classic as it was when it first aired. I want to make the case that you should watch it, not only for the humor that you would expect from a comedy, but for the surprising depth and honesty it brings to topics most shows wouldn’t dare touch.

To kind of let you know what you’re getting into, this Netflix original series runs for six seasons, five with twelve episodes each, and the sixth with sixteen. Each episode is about twenty-five minutes long. The first time I watched the show back in 2021, I binged the entire thing in about four days, but it’s also a great show to pace out over a few weeks. I’ll admit that the first half of the first season is mostly world-building and character introductions, but once you get past that, I can guarantee that every minute of the show will have you hooked.

Withholding as many spoilers as possible, the show follows Bojack Horseman, a washed-up Hollywood actor from a ’90s sitcom, as he battles his inner demons. The show is set in an alternate universe where humans and anthropomorphic animals coexist as equals. Admittedly, this leads to some off-putting moments-like animals and humans dating, but it leaves plenty of space for absurd humor like a fully-dressed paparazzi pigeon flying into glass windows.

Despite being a horse, Bojack’s character is surprisingly deep, and it’s impossible not to become emotionally invested in his plights. He isn’t the only character with surprising depth either; every single character is deeply flawed, but in a way that feels so painfully real. You can see their intentions and how they repeatedly try (and sometimes fail) to change. There’s something so authentic about the characters that makes them so much more relatable than those in any other show I’ve watched.

Sometimes, I find myself asking what I could possibly have in common with a fifty-something horse-ish man actor. I’ve realized that I relate to his selfishness and that feeling of powerlessness that comes from knowing that I’m the problem sometimes, but not being able to change it. Throughout the duration of the show, I always find myself rooting for Bojack and hoping that he’ll turn out okay, even though he really is, by most accounts, a bad person.

Beyond being an emotional watch, the show also makes relevant social commentary on many modern issues. The show approaches issues like misogyny, gun violence, sexuality, war and famine, and exploitative monopolies and capitalism. The show manages to explore these issues in a critical way that maintains the show’s dry humor. The writers did a great job of using exaggerated satire to really bring issues into perspective, offering a pretty intense level of political and social commentary without coming off as preachy.

As a disclaimer, BoJack Horseman does deal with some very heavy subjects, including addiction, trauma, and sexual assault. But to be honest, the way the show tackles these issues is part of why it’s so special. It’s one of the only shows that can make me laugh out loud one minute and sit, tearing up, in stunned silence the next. Every rewatch somehow reveals new details I hadn’t noticed before, and each time I finish the last episode with something new to think about. That’s what makes BoJack Horseman such an amazing watch. It’s not just entertainment; it’s this twisted story that grows with you. I cannot recommend this show enough, and if you give it a chance, I think you’ll understand exactly why it’s my favorite.