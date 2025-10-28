Halloween — College Students Thrive at UT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s late October and the overdue air begins to feel fresh in the early mornings and during late nights. The leaves start to turn into shades of yellow, brown, and burgundy. Walking on campus, you can see the leaves slowly falling from the trees around us. It feels nice knowing fall is arriving after what feels like an excruciating heat wave called summer.

Throughout the day, the atmosphere feels wholesome; however, when the night falls, the monsters start to come out! Just kidding — in reality, it’s UT students living to their fullest potential. Austin has a great nightlife, which means NOBODY plays around when it comes to Halloween. It’s the time of the year when gruesome midterms are coming to an end, and students need to de-stress.

Students at UT Austin start to plan their costumes before October even comes around. Throughout the entire last two weeks, I’ve seen people dress in costumes that range from silly-looking to serious, thoughtful, and full of effort. A popular costume I’ve seen so far is superheroes like Nightwing and Superman! The streets of Austin are never lonely during the month of October. Halloween is truly a holiday where not only college students, but all age ranges can enjoy!

Besides going and enjoying the nightlife, the campus has many activities to enjoy! I’ve seen dorms host fun events like costume parties where people get to win prizes or just hang around. Another event I’ve seen is Jester West & East hosting a movie watch party, Coraline, for students. My personal favorite Halloween-focused event this year is pumpkin painting hosted by FirstGenlonghorns.

In short, this time is where students begin to thrive as the semester has just hit the midpoint of the year. Halloween is a perfect example of students thriving due to its creativity, community, and celebration. This holiday encourages more human interaction than normal through shared excitement and nostalgia. All of these examples are what make Halloween one of the most vibrant and fulfilling holidays on the UT campus!