In light of Women’s History Month, I would like to talk about advocating for yourself as a young woman. This is a skill that I’m continuing to develop and learn during college. However, I’d like to share my current insights.

As young women, we often are placed into a people-pleasing role. We are overly apologetic and made to feel like we’re taking up too much space. These societal constraints can be discouraging when trying to find the courage to assert our needs and opinions.

In professional or social settings, the same basic principles apply.

Don’t let anyone undermine your feelings or experience. Don’t let people make you feel like you’re beneath them. Don’t let people make you feel stupid when they’re ignorant of your perspective.

These are easier said than done, but the more you practice these skills the more natural it feels. Stay self-assured. Instead of allowing someone to invalidate you, attempt to calmly reaffirm your thoughts and redirect their dismissiveness. If there is continuous pushback, it can be beneficial to assert your position as someone knowledgeable on the topic or articulate your connection to the issue.

Be loud and reclaim space.

From personal experience, I’ve witnessed men often dominate conversations because they’re comfortable being loud. This can be a frustration for many women like myself in group settings as it is so easy to be ignored, talked over, and dismissed. However, to be listened to we must overcome the fear of being loud and speaking out.

Lastly, you have power!

In dynamics or relationships that make you feel powerless or subordinate, remember there is always room for a conversation. If you feel neglected or threatened by them, that is an abuse of power. Don’t let someone silence you. Instead, reach out for support from resources that address such misconduct. This can be a daunting task when you’re unsure of the repercussions and worried about the individual’s reaction. However, this is an opportunity for you to assert your own power and bring accountability to the situation. You’re actively saving people in the future who may have been put in the same position as you.

That’s all I have for y’all at the moment, but I hope this is beneficial to you navigating the basics of being your own biggest advocate.