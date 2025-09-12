Feel Good Animes to Add to Your Queue

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The end of a long and tiresome school year is creeping up on us. For approximately three months, we are granted (almost) complete freedom, free to spend long days on the beach or long nights partying downtown. However, having a good time doesn’t have to include being out all day. Sometimes, a good time can just involve a comfy space and a great show to binge. Here are my top 8 feel-good animes to watch on a lazy summer day.

Hyouka An introverted high school student, Hotaro Oreki, unwillingly joins his high school’s Classic Literature club. There he meets a curious girl named Eru Chitanda. Along with their two friends, Mayaka Ibara and Satoshi Fukube, this peaceful slice-of-life anime revolves around these club members solving mysteries on campus. Toradora This absolute classic is a slice of life high school about a petite, fierce girl (Taiga) becoming friends with a gentle, scary-looking guy (Ryuji). This unlikely friendship blossoms throughout the series, as the two main characters take a journey together in the uncertainties of love and friendship. It is a beautiful and entertaining story that expresses the pain of being misunderstood, and being able to evolve as the time goes by. Tsukigakirei This romance anime is centered around a bubbling love story between Kotarou Azumi and Akane Mizuno during their final year of middle school. The show explores the journey of being in a committed relationship as well as the complicated navigation that comes with friendships of the people around them. A realistic story of two sweet kids falling in love, and the awkward moments that come with overcoming the challenges of growing up. THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR SPOILS ME ROTTEN Amane Fujimiya, a normal high school student, and a bit of a slob, begins an unlikely friendship with his school’s “angel,” Mahiru Shiina, when he spots her sitting alone in the rain. After lending her his umbrella, to repay him for his kindness, Mahiru cooks a meal for Amane. This one timed gesture unexpectedly turns into a daily ritual for the two students. The story is a wholesome, sweet romance between a boy and the girl next door. SAKAMOTO DAYS Taro Sakamoto, a retired (and phenomenal) assassin, lives his life as a convenience store owner a husband, and father. Despite his change of scenery towards a quiet life, his past comes back to haunt him when a bounty is placed over his head. Now, Sakamoto, with the help of his newly acquired friends, has to defend his family and store from his past enemies. Although having been released just this January, its story and line delivery among the voice actors made this a very entertaining and humorous show, and I am excited for part two of the season to air this July! SKIP AND LOAFER Finally reaching the top three territory, we have Skip and Loafer. Skip and Loafer follows the story of a 1st year high school student, Mitsumi Iwakura, achieving her dream of attending a prestigious school in Japan, so she can thus further her career goal of becoming a government official worker in order to make the world a better place. Coming from a small rural town, Mitsumi struggles to navigate life in the city and struggles to make friends. Being as positive as she is, Mitsumi is still determined as ever, and begins the new chapter of her life. FROM ME TO YOU From Me to You centers around a shy misunderstood girl named Sawako, who is known among her classmates as “Sadako,” a character from the horror film “Ring,” due to her scary appearance. Despite being a kind-hearted soul, her classmates are weary of her, leaving her to be ostracized. This all changes when a kind boy, Shota Kazehaya, befriends her. This friendship allows Sawako to connect with her other classmates, and she begins a journey of being comfortable in her own skin and possessing self-confidence. HORIMIYA At last, my all time favorite, forever number one in my heart, Horimiya. Horimiya is a slice of life romance anime that involves friendship, hardship, romance, and comfort. The anime focuses on popular and smart Kyouko Hori’s relationship with gloomy and withdrawn Izumi Miyamura. Both of these characters accidentally reveal their hidden selves from one another, and despite the fact that they are polar opposites, they develop a beautiful friendship that slowly flourishes into romance.

These animes are wonderful picks to put yourself into a great mood, to relax after a long day, or to simply make the time pass. The storylines in all of these shows are great with so many characters to love. Have a great summer, and I hope you added at least one of these to your list!