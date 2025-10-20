Fall-ify Your Accessories for the Upcoming Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We Austinites are desperate to feel a little cool breeze, some dip in temperature from the constant high 80s we’ve been feeling all semester so far. Although it might be all the way until Thanksgiving before we start to feel a real temperature change, you can begin to craft your fall outfits now. The trends of the summer are closing in, and we are so,so ready for fall. Together with my friends, I decided to provide a couple of ideas for you when “fall-ifing” your closet!

HeadBands

Headbands and various hair pieces have become more and more popular, allowing you to pin back those short strands while still being able to keep your hair down in the breeze. Currently, many headbands being worn are neutral colors, black and white poka-dot, and stripes paired with casual outfits to class or to the gym. Plastic headbands known as “comb headbands” are also returning, complementing curly or wavy hair!

Ballet Flats

I was originally skeptical of ballet flats. I’m not a dancer, so why and where in the world would I wear dancing shoes? But to my surprise, they’ve proven themselves to be the perfect median between summer sandals and a classy pair of flats. Their uniqueness is what gives them the flexibility to be worn on a variety of occasions. After purchasing a pair from Amazon, they’ve incorporated themselves into my wardrobe—from everyday outfits for class to Career fairs when I’m supposed to dress in professional attire.

Chunky-Belts

This is by far my favorite accessory for the fall. The chunkier, the better. Crazy belts can be added to any pair of jeans, a skirt, or even a dress, charming it with color and style. By chunky-belts, I mean huge! Belts with big buckles, metal chains in all styles, and woven stitchwork. These are perfect for gamedays!

Scarfs

As Saturdays pass, the number of students wearing silk scarves with their outfits steadily increases. It’s interesting to observe all the different ways you can style these scarves—on your neck as a necklace, strung through your belt loops, or even tied to a tote bag around a strap. These scarves are typically no bigger than 4×4 and can be folded easily to tie loosely around the neck. To elevate your look one more step, you can attach a charm to the scarf by using a couple of jump rings and pliers.

The Handbag

A handbag can make an excellent go-bag when bustling from class to class, carrying all your materials and school work without the destructive slouch from a typical backpack. Besides being extremely cute, the bag can serve as a practical purchase as well, by providing students easy access around their bag in an effort to stay efficient and organized. These bags have various names but are medium sized and are wide enough to fit a laptop and multiple textbooks.