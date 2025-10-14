FALL DRINKS I WILL BE HAVING ALL SEASON LONG

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s October, it’s officially fall. But, in Texas, it’s still pretty hot. Like really hot. It’s safe to say that I won’t be walking around in the day with a hot drink just yet, but there are still so many to enjoy, and I can’t help craving all the signature flavors of the season. Here are all the hot and cold drinks I can’t stop thinking about, and that I will be spending all my money on these next few months.

pumpkin spice latte A complete classic for fall weather, I’m really just excited to have pumpkin spice back in season. And it’s even better to have in the drink that keeps me awake for the majority of the day! A perfect pick-me-up this mid-term season, too. hot chocolate The perfect and arguably easiest seasonal drink to make, hot chocolate is a staple for the final quarter of the year. Now, even a classic hot chocolate with just marshmallows can be amazing, but there are so many flavors that the drink can have—pumpkin spice, vanilla, peppermint, dark chocolate, white chocolate, and caramel. There are just so many ways to spice up hot chocolate! hot chai latte I fell in love with this in my first semester of university, and it’s a comfort drink for when my study sessions just get a little too stressful. The warmth and soft flavor of chai is so delicious and perfect for relaxing early in the morning. And honestly, makes me a little nostalgic about my freshman year now. Apple cider Apple cider, no matter whether hot or cold, is absolutely delicious. Encompassing all the perfect fall flavors, cinnamon and apples, it feels like drinking liquified apple pie. Although I only seem to get any at fall festivals, it’s a great staple. Horchata My first time trying horchata was actually an accident, and what a happy accident it ended up being. Although I didn’t grow up drinking it, its flavors are familiar to atole, which my great-grandmother would always make when I was a kid. It’s nostalgic and tastes great when I need something to still taste like fall while I cool down from the Texas heat.

No matter if you’re buying from a cafe or you’re making one at home, there are so many drinks that fit perfectly with the fall season. I’m so looking forward to all the special menus cafes around me start to release. And making some in the comfort of my apartment to lighten my mood.