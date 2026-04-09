Everything You Need to Know About the KATSEYE Situation Before Coachella

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the beginning of the year, it looked like nothing could get in KATSEYE’s way. This year was going to be their year. At the Grammys, with two nominations on the line, they put on a wonderful performance of their hit song, Gnarly. Since the 2026 Grammy Awards, the global girl group has been pretty busy and endlessly surrounded by controversy. It all started with a seemingly out-of-the-blue press release about one member, Manon Bannerman.

The Hiatus

On February 20th, Katseye’s social media released a public announcement about Manon that read:

“After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and well-being. We fully support this decision. KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right.”

The same day, Manon sent a message on Weverse that said:

“Hi, friends. I want you to hear this from me, I’m healthy, I’m okay, and I’m taking care of myself. Thank u for checking in! Sometimes things unfold in ways we don’t fully control, but I’m trusting the bigger picture. Thank you for standing by me. I love you endlessly and can’t wait to see you again.”

Many Eyekons (KATSEYE fans) immediately began speculating about this hiatus based on the tone of both messages and Manon’s insistence that she is healthy, despite the announcement claiming otherwise.

Since the beginning of the hiatus, the members of KATSEYE have yet to make any formal statements about their group member, and until recently, HxG (HybexGeffen, the company that manages KATSEYE) has remained silent as well.

Two days after the announcement, Eyekons noticed that Manon liked an Instagram Reel by SImply Simone, and the caption read, “Another Black girl subjected to racism and label mistreatment yet again.” The Reel called out HxG for their presumed treatment of Manon, and her liking it led fans to conclude that maybe her hiatus was related to her treatment by the company.

Since February, Manon has stayed active on her Instagram, often posting stories of concerts and vacations. She has definitely taken a well-deserved break.

KATSEYE, without Manon, still completed their scheduled South American Lollapalooza tour throughout March. Midway through their set in Buenos Aires, Sophia, another member, said, “Let’s give it up for Manon.” and she was met with cheers from the audience.

Everything relating to the hiatus remained pretty uneventful until the announcement of KATSEYE’s upcoming single, Pinky Up.

Pinky Up

On March 31st, KATSEYE announced their upcoming single and music video, Pinky UP. They did not tag Manon in their Instagram story of the announcement, which is to be expected based on her hiatus. However, on April 2nd, the first teaser for the music video was released, and it did not include Manon.

That same day, fans noticed that she removed “KATSEYE” from her Instagram bio, and she released a statement on Weverse:

“I’m really grateful for the patience and kindness everyone has shown during this time. HxG and I are having positive conversations, and I feel supported. I’m happy, and I’m healthy. I’ll share more soon. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Later, HybexGeffen reportedly told sources that Manon plans to perform at Coachella, but nothing is confirmed, and HxG has consistently refused to comment on the situation.

Coachella and Speculation About the Future

With Coachella being just days away, Eyekons are unsure whether or not Manon will be there for the fans. In fact, many fans have been participating in a boycott until Manon returns, or until more information is released on her Hiatus and the timeline for her return. Many fans are worried that she will not be included in the new song, and she will not be at Coachella. If this is the case, there is a chance that HxG may announce her departure from KATSEYE.

Personally, Manon is the member who really drew me into the group. While I love all the girls, Manon has always been my favorite, and I will be devastated if she leaves. I hope she is taking care of her mental health, and I hope things become clearer on her status in the group.