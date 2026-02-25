Every Vote Matters, Even in March

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Election Day is right around the corner! And no, I’m not talking about the General Presidential Election, I’m talking about the Texas Primaries.

The Texas Primaries are held on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The primary election decides which 2 people (usually one from each party) will be on the general election ballot come May. These elections are important because voting is a civic duty, and many of the local issues seen in your community are the responsibility of these local politicians. While Presidential Elections may seem like the only way for change, change begins with your local politicians.

How and Where?

The Texas Primaries take place on March 3, 2026, but early voting started on February 17 and will continue until February 28. In order to vote in this election, you must be a US citizen, at least 18 years old, registered at least 6 weeks before the election (by February 2, 2026), vote in the county you are registered in, and present a government-issued photo ID at the polling place. While this can be complicated, one misstep can prevent you from making your voice heard.

For example, if you are a UT student, here are the steps to take.

Register to vote in Travis County (this should have been done before February 2, 2026) Find your polling place (the Texas Union will hold early and on the day of voting) Bring a government-issued ID with you to the polls (this can be a driver’s license, passport, etc., but NOT your student ID) Pick the ballot (for this specific election, you have the option to choose to vote in the Democratic or Republican Primaries; you can only choose 1) Vote! (Choose the candidate you believe will serve the community best based on your beliefs and values)

Who?

For the Texas Primaries, there are a variety of positions that will be voted on, including positions for federal, state, and local government.

Federal

One U.S. Senator All U.S. representatives

State

Texas Governor Lieutenant Governor Attorney General Comptroller of Public Accounts Commissioner of General Land Office Commissioner of Agriculture One Railroad Commissioner (Jim Wright’s seat) Four members of the Texas Supreme Court Three members of the Court of Criminal Appeals Three members of the 15th Court of Appeals

Regional District

Eight members of the State Board of Education Sixteen State Senators for the districts All 150 State Representatives Several Chief Justices of Courts of Appeals Various regional Courts of Appeals judges

Local County

County Courts at Law Justices of the Peace District Clerks County Clerks County Treasurers County Surveyors County Commissioners (precincts 2 and 4) Various district judges, including on criminal and family courts

The Primary election is the forerunner of the midterm elections in May. If you want to make sure the candidate you believe in has the best chance of getting elected in the midterms, voting in the primary is vital. While there are many rules and regulations in Texas for how and when to vote, voting continues to be an essential part of civil duty, and it is important not to let these parameters intimidate you. Your vote matters!

For more information on the voting princess, your rights as a voter, and candidate information, I would recommend visiting the Texas Tribune’s election coverage.