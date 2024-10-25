Empowering Campus Safety: How Safely and SafeHorns Are Changing Student Preparedness

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College life gives us the chance to enjoy more independence, but it also means taking responsibility for our own safety. For many students, especially women, staying safe on and around campus is a big concern. That’s why Safely, in partnership with SafeHorns, hosted a special event that mixed self-care and self-defense, giving students practical tools to protect themselves while building confidence and empowerment. HCTX was honored to participate as a guest in this empowering experience.

The Importance of Self-Defense Education

College campuses, as fun as they can be, are not immune to risks. Learning self-defense is key to making our community safer. This event showed students practical ways to stay safe, from basic self-defense techniques to the safety resources available on campus.

Self-defense isn’t just about physical strength—it’s about awareness, confidence, and being ready for anything. For many of us, learning how to defend ourselves brings peace of mind, knowing we can take action if we need to. Safely, a brand that specializes in stylish yet effective self-defense tools, made these lessons even more approachable by showing us that safety doesn’t have to be intimidating or boring.

Safely: Merging Safety and Style

Safely has taken personal safety tools to the next level by combining function and fashion. Their products—like pepper sprays and the signature Sidekick device—are designed to be easy to carry and look good. Safely’s presence on campuses, including schools like Ole Miss, LSU, and TCU, has already reached thousands of Panhellenic women, helping spread the word about safety and self-defense.

Safely also runs a Campus Ambassador Program, giving students a chance to advocate for safety on their own campuses and share the importance of self-defense education.

About the Event

This week, we had the chance to join Safely at their Self-Care + Self-Defense summit, and it was awesome! We learned some really useful tips on how to defend ourselves, especially given the safety concerns in places like West Campus. Master Janell from Tukong Martial Arts showed us how to use our voices to SCREAM, our bodies to FIGHT, and what motivates us to stand up to challenges. Plus, we got to check out Safely’s killer lineup of self-defense products!

In the spirit of Halloween, we even got to pepper (water) spray a bright pink skeleton—definitely one of the highlights! Other partners, like SafeHorns, provided the space and support, making sure we felt confident both on and off campus. Blur Med Spa and Rdy Basics also joined in, adding some self-care vibes to round out the day.

The Power of Partnership

Safely’s collaboration with SafeHorns goes beyond just one event—it’s about giving students lifelong skills. We were proud to be part of an experience that helps create a safer, more prepared campus community. With events like these, the goal is not only to provide the tools students need but also to build a culture of safety and awareness.

So, if you ever decide to attend one of these events, hosted roughly every semester, prepare to be inspired, informed, and empowered to take your safety into your own hands. With Safely and HCTX by your side, you’re ready to take on campus life with confidence!