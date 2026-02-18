Easter Eggs in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bad Bunny’s halftime performance was historic as the first fully Spanish-language headlining sets in Super Bowl history. The performance truly highlighted Hispanic culture and the importance of unity defeating hate. However, it also sparked controversy, including an alternative halftime show hosted by Turning Point USA and comments from government official Brendan Carr, who demanded Bad Bunny’s arrest in a rant on X. For a halftime performance to bring in so much controversy and discussion from fashion, politics, and pop culture, it was iconic. This iconic performance was filled with endless Easter eggs, and in this article, I’ll break down some of the Easter eggs you might have missed from Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

Opening Scene: Sugar Cane Fields

The Super Bowl’s 60th halftime show began with a powerful statement by a Latino man holding a guitar among sugar cane fields, saying, ‘Qué rico es ser Latino, hoy se ve,’ which translates to “How good does it feel to be Latino, today it will show.” The screen then panned to show laborers working on a sugar cane field. While this imagery aligns with Bad Bunny’s established aesthetic and frequent references to Puerto Rican identity, it carries deeper historical and cultural significance. Sugar cane has long been central to Puerto Rico’s economic development and colonial history. According to Boricua.com, “From 1898 to Spring 2000, sugar cane was the most important cash crop in Puerto Rico.” There is also a dark side to this industry; sugar cane in Puerto Rico was tied to slavery on the island in the 1520s. The inclusion of the crop was not merely a visual backdrop, but a deliberate tribute to Bad Bunny’s heritage and to the historical foundation of Puerto Rican society.

Child Sleeping On Chair

If you grew up Hispanic, you might have understood the meaning of the inclusion of Bad Bunny waking up a kid lying on chairs while singing BAILE INoLVIDABLE. But if you missed the reference, Hispanic children often find themselves sleeping on the chairs at parties, as Hispanic parents tend to stay at parties for prolonged periods. This was a subtle callback to Bad Bunny’s own childhood.

Small Businesses Highlighted

There were plenty of small businesses highlighted in the halftime show. Here are a few: Caribbean Social Club: This shop is owned by Tonita, a Puerto Rican woman who has become an icon for fighting for her place in the newly gentrified Brooklyn, Williamsburg.

Villas Tacos: This popular LA taco shop run by first-generation Mexican-American Victor Villa was included as it is Bad Bunny’s favorite taco restaurant.

La Marqueta: a popular Latino-owned supermarket in New York City.

The Significance of the Number 64

Bad Bunny has always been a fashion trend setter, with his attendance in one of fashion’s most coveted events, the Met Gala, where he repeatedly beat the trend of men dressing in boring tuxedos. Even more, he is not afraid to show his femininity, such as when he was pictured in a Harper’s Bazaar article, “The Next Icon Bad Bunny and 20 other culture shifters,” with a skirt. Fans and haters were all speculating he was going to make a statement wearing a dress or other feminine clothing, yet he wore an Off-White ZARA shirt with the number 64. Fans were puzzled by his choice of clothing, but as with everything in this show, it was intentional. Bad Bunny’s mom, Lysaurie Ocasi, was born in 1964, which is the reason that the number 64 was included in the shirt. Additionally, the shirt was speculated to be a cover-up for the bulletproof vest hidden underneath. While the clothes were not a political statement, it was his way of honoring his mother.

