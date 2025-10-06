Do Your Homework: Smaller Artists to Give a Listen to Before ACL (Weekend 2) 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you want to barricade for big artists like Sabrina Carpenter or Hozier, it’s no secret that you need to camp out for HOURS. It’ll take sweat, grit, and lots of determination. Despite the chaos of waiting for who you really came to ACL to see, you’ll also get to hear from other artists you may have never heard of before

It’s so easy to get hooked on these big-time artists, but don’t forget to look out for the underground artists that many people are currently gatekeeping. Let’s do our “homework” together to take full advantage of our 300 dollars, or however much money you decided to splurge.

Aidan Bissett

Hozier lovers listen up! Let’s set the scene: It’s 12 p.m., you have 8 hours and 15 minutes until Hozier hits the stage. A guy named Aidan Bissett is supposed to come on in about an hour, but who is this man? Let me tell you! He’s a singer-songwriter from Tampa, Florida, whose music is classified by Apple Music as “lossless.” However, I’d describe his music as 2000s alternative mixed with pop. You may know one of his popular songs called “More Than Friends,” which went viral in 2021. My personal favorite from him is called “Tripping Over Air.” It’s definitely a song you’d find yourself screaming in a car. He came out with an album earlier this year called Shut Up and Love Me that has a groovy styled song called “Ricochet” that I was easily moved by.

Next up: Good Neighbors

Okay, I know what you’re thinking: I have no clue who these people are, but trust me, you do. The English indie rock duo wrote the massive hit song “Home,” which came out in 2024. Yes, the one whose album cover is a small house with a smiley face. They have a new album called Blue Sky Mentality that isn’t entirely out but has a few released songs, such as what feels like “Home’s” sister song, “Suburb,” that has the same chaotic, uplifting vibe with a more intelligent sound, and the laid-back, fun song “Starry Eyed.”

Update: “Starry Eyed” is my current song on repeat. I’d suggest you give it a listen. :)

Hey, Nothing

This is a group of two best friends from Atlanta, Georgia, who make what I’d describe as a blend between alternative and folk music. I first discovered them in high school through their slow-paced and lyrically driven song, “Like a Brother.” Their new EP 33° features one of my current favorites, “Sick Dogs,” which is fast-paced, messy, and loud. Other honorable mentions are “Lost Boys,” “i haunt your dreams,” and finally “Too Drunk to Drive.”

Olivia Dean

I think this artist is definitely currently a star on the rise. The London-born 26-year-old pop singer has received lots of traction, but I still think she has a place on this list. I discovered her through her upbeat gospel-like song “The Hardest Part.” Later, I found and fell in love with her low-key soul songs like “Messy” and “UFO.” She carries this similar vibe to her new album The Art of Loving with songs like my favorite “Nice to Each Other” and others like “Man I Need.”

So I ask of you, give these artists a chance. You never know, they might become your new favorite artist, so much so that you’re running across Zilker to get to their performance.

Happy ACL everyone! :) <3