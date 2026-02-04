Do NOT Give Up Hope on Those BTS Tickets (And Others) 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How did we get here?

Late 2025: World-famous K-pop group BTS announces a 2026 world tour. I am simultaneously elated with nostalgia and deflated with daunting thoughts of my fluctuating bank account and college expenses yet to come.

January 13, 2026: The first batch of the BTS Arirang World Tour tickets is announced, including North America, and I am yet again elated at having bought tickets but disappointed/worried at the fact that I lost the presale AND general sale war and thus had to resort to reseller prices. “A win is a win,” I would consolingly tell myself at night, but did that win really have to cut my food expenses in half for months?? Time will tell, I suppose…

Either way, I now have BTS tickets in my inventory while thousands do not (they are much more financially responsible than I), and these thousands are filled with constant woes and lingering despairs, wondering if there is still hope. I am here to tell you that there IS hope!

The reassurance you need

As I have just said, I got my own two tickets through a verified reseller website called “StubHub.” StubHub may be primarily used for resale, but it is backed by its exclusive FanProtect Guarantee, guaranteeing secure transactions between buyers and sellers. The other trusted ticket resale platforms I personally recommend are SeatGeek (which is actually the official ticketing partner of AT&T Stadium, AKA the stadium the Arlington concert dates will be held in), Ticketmaster Verified Resale, VividSeats, and TickPick. Actually, ALL of these platforms are buyer guaranteed, so you know you are completely safe.

Reseller tickets are, of course, not only completely valid for BTS tickets (well, more than valid in this case with how the tickets in the general sales and presales in the North America, Europe, and South Korea regions sold out in a few hours), but also for any other concerts and even sports games, Broadway shows, etc. Do not be ashamed or scared of heading to resale after official tickets sell out just because you do not hear of anyone else buying them, and think they might be scams. Trust these sites, do your own personal research on others and more specifics, and you will be fine and dandy with your purchases. The reason there are still presale tickets left when regular ones are sold out is precisely because of that hesitant mentality in many others just like you. The difference is that you will persevere through it.

Of course, prices are often drastically and disgustingly inflated with these resale tickets because they are up to the desires of the resellers themselves. Not to worry, if they currently do not fit into your specific price range, there is a way to deal with this too: wait the sellers out. If it has been a while and they have observed no one is buying at the prices they initially set, resellers will naturally and cyclically come to the conclusion that they would rather gain some money rather than none. The law of supply and demand will force the hands of remaining resellers into lowering prices, and that is when you will come in to claim your prize as quickly as HYBE sent BTS out on tour after the New Jeans legal nightmare. Whether you purchase them immediately or wait the controversial prices out, that victory will remain.

Remember: do not give up on your dreams; go get those tickets!!!