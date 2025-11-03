Diwali—It’s More Than the Festival of Lights

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone dependent on family for their entire life, celebrating Diwali—one of the biggest Hindu festivals of the year—away from them was particularly hard to face.

Diwali is centered around health, wealth, and prosperity. Essentially, it’s the festival of lights; you light up your home, eat delicious foods, and spend joyful times with your family. Don’t get me wrong, I did go home this weekend and was able to spend a wonderful time soaking in the aftermath of Diwali with my family and friends! There were colorful diyas (a form of lamp) all over my house and people wearing beautiful clothes. There was laughter, happiness, and an overwhelming sense of “togetherness,” and I soaked in every minute of it! Because soon, I was packing my bags, and I was headed back up to Austin with snacks to share and great memories to remember.

It’s always important to realize that family is with you, no matter where you go or what you’re doing. Find comfort in the little things, like that occasional call from a relative or that one sweet that always reminds you of your childhood.

And it’s not just about celebrating these holidays—it’s anything, really. The ability to run home right after school and tell your parents about the smallest milestone you achieved turns into long FaceTime calls. And it does hit hard sometimes.

It hits so hard. The thought of going from seeing someone every day to not seeing them in person at all for such long periods of time is such a hard pill to swallow, regardless of who it is. Having a change of any kind is hard. Everything just seems so much harder when you’re not around the people you love, doing the things you love with them!

So, like I mentioned earlier, find the joy in the little things! Spend time with friends! Introduce them to your culture, your life, and the things you enjoy! Like me, I brought back so many wonderful snacks to share with friends. I said “Happy Diwali” to everyone, wore cultural clothes, and had the time of my life!

You can definitely still enjoy yourself, even if you have to step out of your comfort zone. This was the first Diwali I spent without my family since I was born, essentially, and it was hard. But whether you like it in the moment or not, all the new, hard experiences you go through help you thrive and grow in ways you never thought you could before!