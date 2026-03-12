Did Pretty Privilege Win Rob Rausch “The Traitors”?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a drama-filled season that delivered on its premise of backstabbing, deception, and broken alliances, Rob Rausch walks away with the $220,800 cash prize as the sole victor of The Traitors. But his gameplay has been questioned by viewers on social media; was it strategic moves that granted him the win, or did he benefit from his good looks?

The Traitors is a reality television competition show where they invite past reality TV stars from franchises ranging from The Bachelor to Big Brother to Survivor to compete in a high-stakes game reminiscent of “Mafia.” There are two groups: one group is called, you guessed it, “Traitors,” and the other are the “Faithfuls.” The Traitors are a secret group of three people who convene each night to “murder” (or eliminate) a player from the game. It is up to the Faithfuls to determine who the traitor is and banish the Traitor in order to ensure their survival. The Traitors must pose as Faithfuls and convince them that they are indeed innocent Faithfuls, and not the ones organizing the eliminations. Add to the mix a group of individuals who thrive on lying, scheming, and drama, all hosted by the ever-talented Alan Cumming, and you have the recipe for a hit show.

This season, all eyes were on Rob Rausch, who really shone as a Traitor. He was the underdog from the reality TV show Love Island, where he walked around in a bathing suit and competed to find a romantic partner. He later captured the hearts of millions by posting videos with animals while wearing his signature outfit: overalls with no shirt. A self-proclaimed “snake-wrangler,” he proved to be the snake himself this season.

Nobody really expected him to be so casually ruthless. The thing with Rob was that many players were enamored with him. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, others listened.

Every Thursday evening, we tuned in to see how Rob not only succeeded in missions that added more money to the prize pot but also built solid relationships with each player within the castle. They all grew to trust him, depend on him, and look to him as a moral compass—all while he was lying to their faces. He would defend his friends, but he also knew when his fellow Traitors’ time was up. He had no problem voting out his powerhouse Traitors, Lisa Rinna and Candiace Dillard Bassett, when they were close to getting found out. Both of these women from the Real Housewives franchise were bitter and outraged over this betrayal, but Rob knew he wanted to win. To avoid suspicion falling upon him, he had no choice but to stab his fellow Traitors in the back.

We have to applaud his tenacity and courage. Surrounded by people who pride themselves on strategy and trusting no one, he grew so lovable that players adamantly defended him to others who were suspicious.

The thing is, Rob himself admitted that he knew people would underestimate him. Rob knows he is hot; this much is evident from his time on Love Island. He knew that his good looks would get people to trust him. He played into the overall character he created: a slightly dumb, strong, silent character who was ridiculously good-looking. He had this frat-boy air that proved to be the key to his success.

Dorinda Medley, a contestant who was banished from The Traitors, spoke about Rob on “The Traitors Official Podcast.” She said that she was “in love with Rob Rausch, so he can do no wrong in my book.” She defended his actions, stating that she truly held no ill will toward him because he gave her “butterflies.”

Similarly, Dorinda’s sentiments were shared amongst the cast. In the final round of the game, Rob heavily flirted with another contestant, Maura Higgins, who was also from the Love Island franchise. The two shared a special bond during the show, coming from the same reality series. Even when multiple players finally figured out Rob was a bit suspicious and had to be a Traitor, Maura was steadfast in defending him. He had pinky-promised her. He had spun her around in the kitchen and whispered to her that they were in it “together.” She was played. Big time.

Or was it the fact that Rob was a beautiful man? If Rob had been slightly older, more abrasive, or not as “pretty,” would he have won The Traitors? Fans of the show speculate on how far Rob’s good looks and charm got him in the game. So many individuals in the game refused to acknowledge his suspicious actions, even when the other Traitors, Rinna and Bassett, all but told the others he was the third Traitor.

When it came time for the reveal, Maura could scarcely believe that Rob had been lying to her the entire game. Speechless and mouth agape, she could barely form words as Rob took the entire cash prize for himself.

Maura was outraged and said, “I was so fooled by you… You pinky promised! You’re a piece of work. I was so convinced.” Whether her being convinced was due to Rob’s good looks or his unique game strategy is still under debate. It is up to you to decide.

Nonetheless, Rob played a near-perfect game, earning him the title from Alan Cumming himself as “the best Traitor they have ever had.”