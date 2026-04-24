Craving a Sweet Treat? Try These Delicious Austin Places

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re like me, you’re always craving a little sweet treat or dessert after any meal. I am a firm believer that after a long day, sometimes you just need to pat yourself on the back and treat yourself for making it through the hard day with a delectable dessert. After exploring many different places in Austin near campus (within walking distance) or just a short drive away, here is my comprehensive list for dessert recommendations for your next sweet treat run. **These places are not listed in any particular order. This article is not sponsored, and it’s a non-exhaustive list. All are great options!

Tiny’s Milk & Cookies Hands down, the best ice cream I’ve ever had in my life. And I’ve had a lot of ice cream. Tiny’s Milk and Cookies is just a short drive away from campus. So, grab your car (or your friend’s car) and make the trip down to Tiny’s. They sell coffee that I’ve heard is amazing, along with cookies and other pastries, as well as ice cream. I’ve had their signature flavor, Milk and Cookies, a few times, and it is SO GOOD. I cannot recommend this place enough. Amy’s Ice Creams Amy’s is one of my favorite spots to get ice cream, and they offer a 10 percent discount for UT Students so bring your Student ID to save money! Amy’s Ice Cream serves some of the most delicious ice cream, and they are known for creating the ice cream in front of you. You can choose a flavor and a “crush – in”: a topping that they will fold into your flavor of choice to create a new flavor that is catered to your preference. Amy’s Ice Cream has locations all over Austin, and it is a true Austin staple. Depending on your location, it can range from a long walk to a quick drive, but it is definitely worth the trek. The Baked Bear I’ve only been to the Baked Bear a few times, but it is legitimately so delicious. They are known for their MASSIVE ice cream sandwiches, and they have vegan options. You can choose your ice cream, your cookie flavor, and/or brownie to make a delicious ice cream sandwich. The portion sizes are quite large, so bring a friend to share with (or go when you’re really hungry!). Zeds Real Fruit Ice Cream This is honestly one of the most interesting desserts I’ve had in Austin. Zeds is a really cool New Zealand-style ice cream where you can add fruit to your base ice cream flavor. And while I’ve only been to Zeds once (I know a crime), many of my friends rave about the different flavor combinations and how much they love it. So, it would be a mistake to make this article and not include it. Voodoo Doughnut Legitimately, I think about these donuts sometimes. It’s a bit of a drive, but it is so worth it. The shop itself is super cute with great music, and it’s so much fun to bring friends with and grab a bite. They are also open until very late in the evening, so it’s a perfect study snack break. The donuts are also HUGE portions, and they have many vegan and dietary-friendly options available. What’s not to love? Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Jeni’s is a great ice cream dessert option that allows you to get a variety of flavors and scoops of ice cream. Their ice cream is so yummy, and it is such a popular chain that they now sell pints at grocery stores. Go check it out, find your favorite flavor, and then bring a pint home so you can have ice cream whenever you want! Gourdough’s Gourdough’s is a very “Austin” vibe food truck with funny donut names, tons of options, and massive portion sizes. They have sweet and savory donut concoctions that are out of this world. I honestly cannot wait to go back and try more of their options because there were so many. Their current limited-time-only favor is called “Bad Bunny” with a PEEPS on top of a very yummy donut. Insomnia Cookies A classic! I go to Insomnia Cookies all the time, just a quick walk from UT Austin’s campus, and I even have the app and a rewards account set up. So, if you’re interested in saving money and getting a free cookie every once in a while, I definitely recommend joining the rewards program. You can also get a free cookie for your birthday! Insomnia Cookies is also open until very late, hence the name, and they have a variety of cookies, brownies, and ice cream.

Save this list for the next time you and your friends are wondering where you want to eat! You only live once, so why not fill your life with some delicious desserts?