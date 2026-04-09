Costless, Screen-Free Things To Do With Your Spare Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Time after time, I am reminded that my parents are right: it is the phone. I have a mind full of ideas and a heart full of love for adventure, yet many of my plans fail to come to fruition. This habit of being glued to my phone in any moment of downtime spirals into a feeling of wasted time. It’s understandable that as college students, we get busy and need time to rest, which is absolutely true. But when scrolling through apps on your phone becomes an automatic free time activity, it can add up over time, and there’s so much life to experience outside of the digital world.

In the big picture, it’s important not to lose sight of your dreams and goals when bad habits try to take over. However, to start small, it’s good to take advantage of the time you have now and find joy and adventure in every moment.

Sometimes it can feel like cost and distance get in the way of doing anything fun with your free time, but there are so many costless options!

Inside

One of my favorite cozy indoor activities that has endless options within it is crafting. You don’t have to be a professional artist to enjoy these, and it lets you explore your creativity with no stakes.

Zines

Crochet/Knit

Handwritten letters (delivered in person)

Handmade Bookmarks

House decorations (using any material)

Make puppets

Decorate your notebooks

Doodling

Accessories (hairclips, headbands, keychains, belts, jewelry, ties, etc.)

Draw something you love (or craft them with unique materials!)

Comic strips

Create characters through drawing or writing

If you can’t drive to a craft store and want to avoid spending money, there is always material around you that can be used. Some of these include paper you’re not using anymore, fabric from old clothes, clothing hanger wire, cut-up cardboard boxes, recycled material, etc. For crocheting and knitting, you can use yarn alternatives like plastic bags, ribbon, and fabric strips. The idea here is that there are always things around you waiting to be used; you just have to look for them.

Apart from crafting, other easy and fun ideas include:

Making a cozy fort

Find different ways to create music

Experiment with hair, makeup, and clothing styles

Listen to your favorite songs and dance

Bake something with ingredients you already have Or make an artistic display of your favorite dish

Read

Yoga

Outside

My most consistent and passionate recommendation is to go outside! Walking between lectures and buildings just doesn’t do the outdoors justice. When you have the time, simply going for a walk is always a great option, as well as taking time to stop and explore.

Go to a creek/lake

Sidewalk chalk (draw or write motivational quotes)

Climb trees

Nature scavenger hunt

Flower crowns

Explore a new park or playground

Hike

Picnics

Volunteer at a garden

Anywhere!

Ever since I started studying journalism in high school, I realized how much human connection means to me. I love getting to hear people’s stories, learning about their lives, and getting introduced to new cultures and communities. Somewhere along the way in my studies, I remembered that I don’t need a story assignment to have these experiences.

I highly recommend taking the time to get to know the people around you, wherever you are. A simple question or statement and a genuine interest in talking to someone can spark a whole conversation, and even a relationship. Are you bored waiting in a line? Get to know the person next to you. Walking into an event alone? Talk to someone new! It could literally be anyone, anywhere. It’s important to slow down and take notice of those around you. There is always community to be made, and so many opportunities to be had when you make an effort to connect.

This is just a small list of the number of things you can substitute your screentime with and will have something to show for it, whether through a product or yourself. I hope this list shows that there’s more to life than what’s on your screen, and you don’t have to spend money to experience those things!