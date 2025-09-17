HANDLING MIDTERM SEASON BURNOUT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Springtime in college is never easy. The weather is getting warmer, but the workload is getting harder. Summer is in view, but somehow so far away. I have always struggled with this time of year, and finding a balance is a skill I’m still working on. I have found a few tips and tricks that help me to stay lively during the season of burnout.

Allowing yourself blocks of time to do the things you enjoy is key. Whether watching an episode of a show you love, listening to music, working out, calling a friend or loved one, etc. I ensure that no matter the day and level of business, I always find an hour in the madness for myself.

When school gets busy, it is very easy not to see friends for a long time. Everyone has homework, projects, or tests to prepare for. Study dates have saved my life. Being able to meet up at a cute coffee shop, be productive, and be fueled by the positive energy of friends allows me to get more quality work done and not be so miserable about it.

I have also recently fallen head over heels in love with my morning routine. There is so much power in being intentional about the things you decide to do when you first wake up. I am human, so not every day is the same for me. It is always along the lines of wake up, make coffee, journal, make a to-do list for the day, call my boyfriend, and get ready for the day. These things ensure I am fueled and prepared for my day. I am doing things for my soul and things I need to do to stay organized.

My final discovery is having something to look forward to. It can be something as small as dinner with your friends, a school or organization event, finishing the semester, a trip over the summer, study abroad, or anything else you have In the immediate or distant future. This helps me greatly (to the point that I have a widget on my phone with a countdown to my next exciting event.)

I share these tips from my personal experiences. I know every single person has differing references to surviving burnout season, but these do work so well for me. College is hard, but we are harder, smarter, and will not let is crack us.