Controversial Gilmore Girls Opinions That Might Surprise You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lorelai’s COmplex relationship with her parents

Lorelai’s complex relationship with her parents, and Emily specifically, was the best part of the show. Every time I rewatch Gilmore Girls, even though I love the comfort of seeing Lorelai and Rory rent every movie in sight and bother Luke in the diner, I find myself more and more often looking forward to the scenes with Emily Gilmore. We sometimes forget that there are three Gilmore girls, not just two. Emily had the most character development out of any of them. She made bad decisions, yes, but she grew from it and rose above all of the tragedy to finally become her own person. I also think that people (and watchers) throughout the show unconsciously limit her to being a one-dimensional character, limiting her to exist solely as Richard’s wife, Lorelai’s mother, or a frivolous party planner. However, she holds so much complexity to be simply defined as a good or bad person in those aspects. Both of them, Lorelai and Emily, do the right thing when it comes down to it- they do care about each other. Their scenes are some of my favorites to watch, and as the show progresses, you can see them get closer and understand each other better.

ROry’s DOwnfall

Rory’s downfall was realistic, but not just for the reasons that we expect. I think that academic pressure aside, any college student understands dropping out of Yale differently than we would have even five years prior. In college, it’s easy to have everything you thought about yourself questioned and to be lost, to lose yourself. I think that it naturally would have happened at some time, and the thing that you learn from downfalls is that only you have to want to get better. Also, the feedback Mitchum Huntzberger told Rory was true- is it a tough pill to swallow? Definitely. But I do think he was right.

The right choice for rory

Team Logan! I think that he was the best for her. Enough said. (Sorry guys).

Lorelai and her flaws