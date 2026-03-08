CEO DON’TS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Amidst the online chaos surrounding the McDonalds CEOs less than encouraging self-promotion, I have some recommendations for all the CEOs out there.

Don’t make the company look bad. Don’t make the PR team panic. Don’t make the company a meme. Don’t make a huge McMess.

That being said, the McDonald’s CEO, Chris Kempczinski, has been going viral across the internet, with platforms like TikTok, NBC News, The New York Times, and even Reddit weighing in about his less-than-Hollywood-ready delivery and slightly staged burger handling skills.

An online advertisement from the company features the CEO eating their new product, the ‘Big Arch.’ In the 1:25 video, his delivery is a bit awkward, overly staged, and even offers surprisingly sophisticated ‘beef notes’, leaving viewers entertained more by the performance than impressed by it.

The chaos doesn’t end there; CEOs from other companies have joined in on the fun.

CEO’s from Burger King, A&W, Freddy’s, and even Wendy’s have all made videos showcasing their signature items, making sure to take a big bite, eat the piece, and toss shade at the McDonalds CEO in the process.

Now what do I make of this online AD showdown?

Well, I have two thoughts.

One, I find it quite amusing to be honest. It’s fun to watch all the compilation videos, comparisons, and comments about how funny the ad was. Scrolling on TikTok, watching people point out a new detail: “He didn’t even take a full bite. He referred to the burger as the product. He called the base some sesame, poppy sort of bun.”

All very humorous comments.

But I can’t get past my second thought. Maybe this is just another example of how CEOs can be out of touch with their customers and products.

The video is entertaining, sure, but it also exposes how corporate marketing can be performative, self-interested, and trend chasing. The attempt to come off as relatable really just draws attention to the fact that there is a disconnect between executives and the employees who keep the company running and serving customers every day.

While the CEO is focused on likes, engagement, and viral appeal, employees are working long hours under challenging conditions, and customers are navigating rising prices and changing experiences.

Corporate marketing often prioritizes optics over substance, yet being ‘relatable’ online doesn’t necessarily mean understanding the business or the people it serves. There’s a broader underlying issue as well: when executives focus more on public perception than on real-world concerns, leadership can appear distant and disconnected from the company at its core.

This isn’t an isolated incident. Across industries, executives are increasingly turning to social media to craft curated, friendly personas at the expense of substance. The videos may boost engagement in the short term, but they risk widening the gap between leadership and the realities of their workforce and customers.

For CEO’s, the lesson is clear — a polished, attention-grabbing persona can’t replace genuine awareness, transparency, and authenticity.

So, take note, CEO’s: don’t make the company look bad. Don’t make the PR team panic. But also, don’t let style replace substance, and don’t forget authenticity, empathy, and attentiveness. Follow these, and you’ll avoid a McMess while actually leading a company that works for the people who keep it running, and for the customers who rely on it.

These suggestions might not make you TikTok famous, but they will help you stay connected to the people and operations that actually sustain your business.