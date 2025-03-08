This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

My reflection. As a person who struggles with acne, my reflection can be my worst enemy enemy sometimes. Some days, I wake up and the first thing I do is grab a small makeup-mirror and check how my acne has changed overnight. I then wash my face, and criticize everything I notice is wrong with my acne that day. I do my makeup in the mirror, and then consistently check-up on it all day in my Snapchat camera, just to see if it’s still covering up the acne I am so embarrassed of. I’ve realized that this cycle is like trying to find a needle in a haystack—extremely unproductive. And said unproductivity is not the only issue, it is also the detriment that this vicious routine has had on my mental health.

This impact has caused me to jump into a journey that I like to call “Acne Mindfulness.” The goal is to cut out the wasted energy spent worrying about acne, by being mindful of my everyday actions and thoughts.

One step I’m taking is replacing my morning mirror time with journaling and writing down positive affirmations. Some affirmations that help me include, ‘I am enough in this moment,’ ‘I am doing my best,’ and ‘I am beautiful.’ These affirmations keep me grounded in positivity and help me avoid spiraling into frustration.”

Next, I’m practicing mindfulness by resisting the urge to check my acne in every mirror I pass. I have to admit, there have been so many times at school, at parties, or just hanging out with friends, when I’ve ‘gone to the bathroom’ just to check how my acne looked. Noticing that urge and choosing to move past it helps me stay present and enjoy the moment, reminding myself that experiencing life matters more than obsessively checking my skin.

The last thing I’m working on is letting go of the habit of mind reading. I often assume my friends, family, or classmates are staring at my acne, but in reality, everyone (including myself) is so much more than that, both physically and emotionally. I’m working on this by catching myself when I think things like, ‘Everyone notices how cakey my makeup looks,’ or, ‘They’re wondering why I haven’t fixed my acne after all these years.’ Instead of getting lost in those thoughts, I bring myself back to the present and focus on what is truly important.

These tasks are challenging, but they extend far beyond just acne. Learning to be mindful, let go of self-judgment, and stay present can apply to so many aspects of life. Whether it’s acne or any other intrusive thoughts or habits, I hope that through mindfulness, we can all find a sense of freedom, self-acceptance, and peace