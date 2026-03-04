Buford’s: The Weekend That Changed West Sixth

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year after graduation, if you find yourself on West 6th Street, you’ll see flocks of UT students with their colorful stoles at Buford’s Beer Garden. Buford’s is steeped in tradition for UT students. It is frequented by college students from UT and even other Texas universities every weekend. So much so that even as someone who rarely goes out, I have been to Buford’s a handful of times—and almost went there myself on Saturday.

So yes, the mass shooting did not occur at the University of Texas at Austin.

But for a lot of us, it happened in our backyard.

Many of us have spent weekends there celebrating the end of midterms, the successes of our friends, or simply enjoying a night out. What should have been a regular night for a group of twenty-somethings is now marred by tragedy.

Countless students were injured and are fighting for their lives, and many others who were there that night will carry the trauma of it for a very long time. Since 2 a.m. on Saturday night, the world stopped spinning for many.

But on Monday, it was back to business.

I watched a tragedy become heavily politicized, which is perhaps expected—especially with the Texas primaries. What I did not expect, however, was the level of desensitization within the UT community.

Professors conducted classes as usual without a mention of Saturday. Due dates remain unchanged for many assignments, and people have returned to their daily routines.

To the professors out there, I implore you to try to understand that while the entire student body may not be directly affected by this incident, many of your students are.

Beyond the heartbreak of the incident itself is the lack of respect shown toward all of the victims. Three lives were lost, and for some reason, one of those lives has been mentioned in some spaces as a vehicle for racism.

Even in death, a person of color is not always given basic human decency. Someone who was a light in her community here at the university and who touched so many lives. A brilliant student, a wonderful friend, a loving daughter, and an all-around good human being who believed in hard work, service, and integrity.

It’s disheartening and frustrating to see the disproportionate coverage of victims or to read cruel words directed at a young woman who lost her life far too soon. You do not need to share someone’s skin color to feel empathy for them, to respect them, or to honor them.

Gun violence affects us all. It may feel like an isolated incident, but it sends shockwaves through a community. My heart goes out to everyone impacted—whether it’s the victims, their loved ones, or the people who had to experience something this traumatic. I cannot imagine the profound loss many of you are facing right now.

If you can donate, please consider contributing to Ryder Harrington’s GoFundMe and to Rodolfo Garza Jr., another UT student currently in critical condition. If you are unable to donate, please consider boosting these pages or donating blood to We Are Blood ATX.

For anyone who is struggling and needs support:

• UT Crisis Line (24/7): 512-471-2255

• TimelyCare (free for UT students)

• Student Outreach & Support: 512-471-5017

• Counseling & Mental Health Center: 512-471-3515

• BCAL (24/7): 512-232-5050

Check in on the ones you love. Keep them close. Hug them. Tell them you love them.

And when you remember the people we lost in this tragedy,

remember ALL of them.