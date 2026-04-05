Bridgerton Sex Problem

As early as season one, the lack of knowledge about sexuality among the Bridgerton daughters becomes an issue. Daphne Bridgerton, the Queen’s “Diamond,” is intelligent and socially polished, yet entirely uninformed about her own sexuality. When she meets the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, she is confused about the new feelings of attraction she has with the duke. Because Violet never provides her with clear sexual education, Daphne must rely on Simon to explain basic concepts of physical intimacy. Their physical attraction is undeniable, and succumbing to it is what eventually leads to them being forced to marry. Her autonomy in deciding who to marry was stripped away from her as a result of not knowing how to adequately manage her sexual urges.

Daphne wanted nothing more than to have children of her own to complete her “wifely duties,” but was met with an obstacle, the duke’s insistence on his own infertility. Daphne is desperate about not being pregnant and confides in Rosie, one of the servants, about conception. She admits to the maid, “her mother told her nothing.”

In response to finding out about Simon’s infertility lie, she forces a sexual encounter in which he cannot withdraw consent. Her assault on Simon created tension amongst the couple, and she later on confronts her mother when questioned about her married life. “You set me out to the world no better than a fool,” Daphne remarked to her mother as, on her wedding night, her mother fails to educate her on the “marital act” accurately by instead using vague flowers as an analogy for conception. This confrontation highlights the real consequences of parental silence around sexuality.

Unpopular Opinion: Daphne and SA : r/BridgertonNetflix