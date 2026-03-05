Breaking Up On A Countdown

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Want THAT guy to stop bothering you? Want to keep your relationship or situation-ship intact?

I have created the ultimate girl guide list of some ways to lose a guy in a couple days… so you know what NOT to do!… (use this list at your own risk!)

Texting/Calling Everyday This may seem like something that guys initially ignore until it becomes a problem. Don’t get me wrong… texting/calling in general isn’t the problem; it only becomes one when you’re texting him non-stop, double or triple texting, or leaving dramatic voicemails. No guy wants a woman who feels suffocating to be around or feels pressure to respond to her immediately. Too much online communication takes away from natural progression and really gets to know each other! (Seriously… that guy is gonna feel weirded out!) Being Overly Jealous Every guy LOVES a jealous girl because their ego gets boosted knowing that someone desires their attention. Being overly jealous looks like interrogating instead of asking, asking him for constant reassurance, reading into everything he does, and controlling his behavior. Guys hate when women tell them who they can hang out with or get upset about being friends with other women (who are not suspicious). Being jealous is healthy because it means you care… until you turn into a psycho-maniac! Showing Up Unannounced Showing up with him? Yes. Meeting up for a date? Absolutely. Stalking his location as a surprise? No. No. NO. Not only is it just plain creepy, but this is also scary on many levels for anyone! Now, if you’re trying to plan an actual surprise and need to know his location, that is okay-another other than that is a violation of privacy! (and yes, even when you think he’s lying about where he is). Tell Him You’re Ready For Him To Meet Your Parents Ladies, tell the guy you’re talking to early in the dating process (I’m talking a week into dating or even just getting to know each other) that you’re ready for him to meet your parents. This puts him in a difficult situation to say “no” and explain himself. In the end, this forces him to ultimately not let you down or not be embarrassed for backing down. Every guy desires to look masculine in front of women and hates explaining why they cannot meet the parents, because the excuse is always 90% horrible. Use this tip at your own risk for a better chance! (For better chances, ask him during a vulnerable moment.) Plan the Wedding Early The ultimate way to lose him…is if you plan the wedding a little too early. I’m talking weeks into talking or dating. If you plan to go through with this step, first, mention having any pet together (preferably a dog or cat), and see how he reacts! Second, mention having kids together and wanting to start a family early! He will definitely feel more intrigued and possibly a little scared. Discussing a wedding is the most effective way to lose a guy in 10 days, but hey, anything to get him off your back, right?

Hope you have the most amazing time using these tips & hopefully will fulfill the needs and reactions you want from him!