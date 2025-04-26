The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On April 15th, 2024, I received an email that changed my life.

One week prior, I had interviewed for the Terry Foundation Scholarship in Dallas, Texas. After a 3 day trip and a six-hour drive one way, I had put a lot out there for this interview. I walked out of that interview feeling crushed. I was so sure I had messed it up. I fumbled my words and came off as awkward in the interview. I didn’t think there was any way I had a chance. I knew the odds were stacked against me, and I figured there were more qualified candidates.

When I saw the email containing my results, I couldn’t help but brace myself for disappointment. Instead, I opened it and was amazed to learn I had been awarded the scholarship. In an instant, everything shifted, and my whole life changed. My dream of attending the University of Texas at Austin suddenly seemed so possible.

The Terry Foundation is a Texas-based scholarship organization that provides full-ride scholarships to in-state students attending one of 13 public universities across the state. It was founded by the late Howard Terry, a UT alum, with a mission to support students not just financially but also through community work and mentorship programs. Since its founding, the Terry Foundation has given over $100 million to UT students, bringing the dreams of higher education to fruition for thousands of Texans.

Exactly one year and one day after opening that email, on April 16th, 2025, I stood in front of the UT Tower as it was lit in honor of the Terry Foundation and its generosity. For me, this was a moment of reflection. It let me realize how incredibly grateful I was for the community and the support the foundation gave me.

Being selected as a Terry Scholar is something I carry with me every day. But if I’m being completely honest, I’ve also struggled to accept that I deserved it. I’ve found it hard to convince myself that I was the right candidate or that I am actually good enough. I know how many qualified students applied, so why did they choose me?

That question still lingers sometimes, but I am slowly learning to be proud of myself. To recognize that someone saw something in me worth investing in and that maybe, just maybe, I am good enough and qualified enough.

I know there are many students out there like me: unsure of whether they belong, or hesitant to take any pride in their achievements. Confidence doesn’t always come easily, especially in college, and that doesn’t make you any less deserving of your success. You’re allowed to be proud. You’re allowed to take up space, and you’re allowed to believe in yourself, even when it feels impossible.

The Terry Foundation took a chance on me, and I’ll never stop being grateful for everything they have given me. It’s easy to overlook the journey it took to get to where I am, but I am slowly learning to take pride in my accomplishments and be proud of myself.