Being from “The Most Dangerous Country”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Given the current situation of certain states in Mexico, a lot of discourse has surrounded the country. Personally, my TikTok was flooded with videos from violent attacks happening in west-central Mexico. My heart sank knowing my people are going through such things, but I felt even worse as I opened the comments. Instead of expressing sympathy, people were making harsh remarks such as “and you guys wanted open borders” and “most dangerous country in the world,” and as a Mexican, I have much to say about this.

The first issue was that they made the situation in Mexico an immigration problem. They are using the tragedies happening in our country to paint us out to be “dangerous” people. This is a hurtful stereotype that has been reinforced time and time again by President Trump. Cartel violence doesn’t mean that immigrants are criminals.

Most of the people leaving Mexico and entering the U.S. are people seeking a safer environment and more opportunities. We are so often dehumanized by conservatives and ICE supporters for simply trying to live a better life. I wish they understood we wouldn’t be leaving the country we love if we didn’t have to. We are leaving our loved ones behind just to get a shot at the chances that so many take for granted: getting an education, working, raising a family.

They not only judge us when we are in the U.S., but they also call our country “the most dangerous country” and joke about the violence many have to endure. Many ignorant individuals don’t understand the cartel issues in our country. The industry works both ways: they sell, but the U.S. buys. A corrupt government and widespread poverty are just some of the many factors that go into Mexico’s imperfections. Yet, there is far more to us than our problems. We have so many vibrant cities, the best music, incredible food, insanely talented and hard-working people, and an overall beautiful culture: a culture that some white people love to appropriate. It’s so sad that these people can’t see the Mexico that we Mexicans know and love. They enjoy our food and beaches but don’t appreciate us as people. To love Mexico means to love all of it, not just the bits of culture that seem appealing. I will personally never be ashamed of my heritage, just of our government.

We are not criminals, nor are we dangerous. We are more than our stereotypes and the headlines that fill the news. The regions of Mexico facing violence shouldn’t be a joking matter; these are real issues that deserve empathy, and there is no need for cruel remarks. It is a problem that genuinely needs to be addressed, aside from people laughing about it online. I am incredibly proud to be Mexican, even when we are reduced to our flaws. No negative comments can erase who we really are.