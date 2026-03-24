Ballet and Opera, According to Timothée Chalamet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Timothée Chalamet is a widely recognized 30-year-old actor, known for both his skits on SNL and his award-winning movies like Dune, Ladybird, and, most recently, Marty Supreme. With every acting role he books, his fame seems to grow more and more by the day. Recently, however, Chalamet has found himself in the spotlight for a less-than-favorable comment he made during an interview.

If you knew nothing about this before and I’ve piqued your interest, or you saw a video on Instagram Reels and want to know all the details, you’ve come to the right place. So, let’s get into it.

On February 21st, 2026, CNN & Variety aired a town hall event with Matthew McConaughey and Timothée Chalamet, which took place at my very own university, UT Austin. Since the audience space was limited, Variety quickly released a full recording on their YouTube channel for anyone to watch. Within the roughly hour-long interview, there is one moment, right around the 50-minute mark of the video, that spread like wildfire, leaving many fans disappointed in Timothée Chalamet.

While discussing viewers’ attention spans in relation to movie creation, Chalamet said: “…I don’t wanna be working in ballet or opera, or you know, things where it’s like, ‘hey, keep this thing alive’ even though it’s like, no one cares about this anymore.” He then followed this comment with the “joke”: “I just lost 14 cents of viewership.”

Yeah… for someone who was known for a while to be championing the arts and, as he has mentioned, keeping movie theatres alive, this comment was definitely made in poor taste. Furthermore, what makes Chalamet’s comment even crazier is the fact that Nicole Flander, his mother, was a professional ballerina on the New York City Ballet and Broadway. Famous and influential, Chalamet had the opportunity to uplift fellow artists, but instead used his platform to discredit and reduce them to a few cents of monetary loss.

Justifiably, people in the ballet and opera communities, as well as the live performance community as a whole, did not take his comments kindly. In response, videos of beautiful ballet and opera performances, photos of seats filled in large auditoriums, and even direct responses from major ballet and opera companies have flooded social media, directly proving Chalamet’s claims wrong. Each and every social media post just goes to show that the live performance community is alive and thriving.

Personally, I also have a few thoughts of my own, with 6+ years as a dance student back in elementary/middle school and a general love of the arts as my qualifications. While there is a lot I could talk about, my main issue with Chalamet’s comment is that he is equating personal taste and societal popularity to general importance. Just because ballet and opera aren’t a part of popular media doesn’t mean that nobody cares, nor that they are any less interesting and important.

There’s no way to know if he fully believed what he said or if, ironically, speaking live simply caused a slip of the tongue. As of now, though, Chalamet has not made any response to the criticism following the release of the interview. While I can’t claim to be any type of big fan of his, even before this, I do really hope Chalamet takes the time to apologize and realize the error of his words. All of this just goes to show that while your opinions are totally valid, don’t be a hater.

In the meantime, though, you better believe that I will find a ballet or opera performance to attend, just for fun, and I definitely encourage you all as well. Who knows? You might just find a new hobby.