Bad Bunny 2026 Super Bowl Performance Will be Groundbreaking

“Bad Bunny!” a crowd of thousands of people scream out in the stadium. Let’s take a moment to think — Who exactly is Bad Bunny? Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also known as Bad Bunny, is a Puerto Rican singer, rapper, record producer, and, as of lately, actor. You might have heard his famous nominated album “Un Verano Sin Ti” or have seen him in movies like Happy Gilmore 2, Bullet Train, and other famous works.

On Sunday, September 28th, 2025, Bad Bunny was announced to be the 2026 Super Bowl LX guest halftime performer during the Cowboys V.S Green Bay Packers game. The Super Bowl is taking place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, confirmed by the NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation. As an artist with over 100 billion total streams on Spotify, you would assume the United States would be thrilled — Wrong. People from all over the states have different opinions about Benito being the Super Bowl Performer.

The controversy stems from “Politics” as people, mostly Republicans, have explained that Benito is critical of the President, Donald Trump, and has opposed his immigration policies. Bad Bunny has spoken up frequently about the immigration raids going on across the United States. He uses his platform as a global superstar to spread awareness about why this issue is unjust to people of color, specifically Latinos.

With all the backlash against Bad Bunny, can we truly say it’s because of politics? It might be underlying racism due to Bad Bunny being “Not American enough.” A common argument that people have said is “He’s Puerto Rican and isn’t a U.S. Citizen!” However, Puerto Rico is a part of the United States, which makes him an official American Citizen.

Another reason people are upset is because Bad Bunny primarily speaks Spanish. On the contrary, the United States didn’t have an official language UNTIL Donald Trump signed an executive order to make English the official language of the United States on March 1st of this year.

To all the critics, Bad Bunny clapped back and said, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn” on Saturday Night Live. Benito, being the first solo artist to headline for the Super Bowl, singing Spanish is more than just music. It’s not only an accomplishment for him but also for the Latino community! His performance will challenge the conservative views going on in this day and age and will show the world that Latino culture is here to stay! Bad Bunny’s performance will be a pivotal landmark moment for Latino Culture.