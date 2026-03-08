Award Season Has Begun! Here’s 5 Movies To Watch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Award season has officially begun! Having finally caught up with all the Oscar best-picture contenders, here are the top 5 movies you should not miss from the past year:

Frankenstein: If you ever had to read the Mary Shelley novel of the same name in senior year English class, this one is for you. This movie is Guillermo del Toro’s take on the infamous novel, starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi. This movie follows mad-scientist Victor Frankenstein and his creation, the monster. As someone who loved the original novel, I actually really enjoyed Elizabeth having a larger and more impactful role, despite some changes to the plot. And personally, I think Jacob Elordi’s performance as the monster was one of the best of 2025.

Sinners: This movie has been the talk of the town since its theatrical release in April, and has just broken the record for the most-nominated film at the 2026 Oscars. Starring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld, this movie follows twins Stack and Smoke, who, after fighting in the war, return home to open a Black-owned juke joint centered around blues music, only to be forced to fight Irish vampires trying to infiltrate the juke joint. Combining racial oppression, melodic blues tunes, and vampires, Ryan Coogler creates an incredibly well-shot horror movie about community and brotherhood (plus an incredible soundtrack of original songs).

Marty Supreme: Starring Timothée Chalamet, this movie has quickly become one of the most talked-about films this season following its Christmas release and viral marketing campaign. Timothée plays an aspiring ping-pong player who loses a tournament to the reigning champion from Japan, and to redeem himself, he does everything in his power to get to Japan and play him again. This movie was so entertaining to watch in theaters, as I truly could not predict what would happen next at any moment. Best to go into this one blind, because it’s quite a ride!

Sentimental Value: A touching movie about reconnecting with family and growing from past trauma. Made in Norway and primarily filmed in Norwegian, this film follows Nora, who reunites with her estranged filmmaker father after her mother passes away. Her father comes back to film a movie in their old house, and Nora is forced to handle her own depression and her relationship with her dad. This movie surprised me because there’s not much action or location changes, but the dialogue and silences are what really moved me. If you liked Little Women or Lady Bird, I would recommend it!

One Battle After Another: Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, this movie follows ex-revolutionary Bob Ferguenson as he searches for his daughter, Willa, after she is taken by his past enemy, commanding officer Lockjaw. My favorite part of the movie was the cinematography in the chase scenes, as well as Leonardo DiCaprio’s comedic chops. The score was also so intense that my heart was pounding the whole time.

The Oscars take place Sunday, March 15, on ABC, so you have plenty of time to watch these movies and predict who’s going to take home the trophy for best picture!