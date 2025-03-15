The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every October, thousands flock to Austin for ACL. The days are hot, the crowds are overwhelming, and the prices are sky-high.

But what if I told you that Austin hosts another music festival in March, when the weather is pleasant, the crowds are friendly, and you can snag a two-day pass for less than a single day’s worth at ACL? Sips & Sounds. If the affordability isn’t convincing enough, here’s this year lineup: Halsey, Khalid, Suki Waterhouse, and Ashe for the first day, while the second day brought Nessa Barrett, Chelsea Cutler & Jeremy Zucker, AJR, and Benson Boone.

This weekend, I decided to check it out for myself, attending both days of Sips & Sounds, presented by Coca-Cola. Held at Auditorium Shores, the festival boasted two stages set against the stunning Austin skyline. Right at the entrance, a row of food trucks greeted attendees, followed by artist merch stands, water stations, and immersive experiences like a Silent Disco presented by Minute Maid.

I kicked off the first day by catching the last few minutes of Ashe’s performance. She was a burst of bright pink energy on stage, her voice soaring as she sang her heart out. She closed with a powerful rendition of Moral of the Story, leaving the audience completely spellbound.

Next up was Suki Waterhouse, who pranced across the stage, sultry and ethereal, captivating the crowd in a glittering bodysuit and boots. Her performance felt almost otherworldly, stitched together with her psychedelic, dreamy sound.

After Suki, the anticipation for Khalid was palpable. My friends and I managed to sneak closer to the front—just shy of the barricade. From the moment he stepped on stage, the energy was electric. Khalid is a natural performer—his voice smooth as butter, his presence effortless. Despite his global fame, he radiated gratitude, his face lit up with a constant grin. Whether jumping around during Eastside or hitting the high notes on Lovely, he made every moment feel special.

By the time Halsey took the stage to close out the night, the crowd was already buzzing. She was a firecracker—darting from one end of the stage to the other without missing a single note. Her performance leaned heavily into rock influences, including an electrifying version of Closer. But the standout moment? When she had the entire audience scream, “You’re not the boss of me!”—a powerful reminder that no one owns you but yourself. Given Halsey’s history with autoimmune conditions and personal struggles, it was inspiring to witness her commanding the stage with such raw confidence and intensity.

I started the second day of the festival late, separated from my friends due to a laptop mishap that caused me to miss the first half. As a result, I ended up experiencing the day solo, starting with Brent by Chelsea Cutler and Jeremy Zucker.

I had been a big fan of This is How You Fall in Love when it first came out but hadn’t kept up with the later iterations of Brent—and do I regret that. The friendship between Cutler and Zucker is so wholesome and pure; you can tell how much they love both performing and each other. Lyrically, their songs explored everything from heartache and love to the growing pains of adulthood. Their voices blended seamlessly, and watching them effortlessly switch between instruments was mesmerizing. Their entire performance felt like a warm hug after a long day.

Following Brent Forever was AJR, and my expectations were high. A friend had told me they were insanely good live, but I still wasn’t sure what to expect. And did they surpass all standards. Their performance felt like a story unfolding before us, with vibrant lights, immersive visuals, and a sound that was meticulously crafted. The brothers radiated joy, truly looking like they were having the time of their lives. Jack bounced across the stage during vocals, while Ryan bopped his head as he switched between the ukulele and piano. Every element—from the beats to the stage design—felt intentional, making their set not just a performance but an experience.

Closing out the festival was none other than Benson Boone. Candidly, I only knew Beautiful Things by him, and by the time he came on, I was freezing in my mini skirt as an unexpected wind swept through the night. My feet ached from standing in combat boots for over five hours.

But then Boone took the stage—and every ounce of discomfort faded away. As a performer, he was captivating, bursting with energy, and able to evoke deep emotion through his voice. From soaring ballads to high-energy dance numbers, he had the audience in the palm of his hand. His backflips and charismatic fan interactions set him apart from any other artist on the main stage. Despite his rapid rise to fame, Boone remained humble, genuinely cherishing every moment with his fans. The way he engaged with the crowd felt deeply personal. Safe to say, I’ll be at this heartthrob’s next Texas show—whenever that may be.

Overall, Sips & Sounds was the perfect first music festival experience for me. I loved how each artist’s performance stayed true to their music, reflected in everything from their outfits to the stage visuals and even the aesthetic of their bands.

But what stuck with me the most wasn’t just the music—it was witnessing what these moments meant to the fans.

During Brent Forever, I watched a couple beside me, clearly head over heels in love, filming every second. I wondered if they had been together since the first Brent album. During AJR, I saw a father—or maybe a grandfather—standing beside a young girl, holding up a poster and a plushie, hoping to catch the band’s attention. When he finally tossed the plushie on stage and the girl burst into happy tears, I knew that was a moment she’d carry for the rest of her life.

During Benson Boone’s set, a crowd of moms pushed forward with their kids, and at first, I was a little annoyed. But watching them shriek with excitement, standing on the armrest of a friend’s wheelchair just to get a glimpse of Boone, I couldn’t help but smile.

So while I spent the second day alone, I never once felt lonely.