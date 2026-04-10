Austin Local Businesses You Need to Support

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Local businesses are important to Austin’s community because they boost the local economy and foster identity within the community. Therefore, they need to be supported to continue to thrive as a city staple. Furthermore, supporting local businesses ensures you are shopping more ethically and sustainably. Large franchises tend to have looser morals, and many of their products are mass produced, which not only can be harmful to the environment but also suggests dangerous working conditions for employees. So, the next time you want to take a trip to Walmart, Starbucks, or Target, take a step back and think about where your money is going.

Here are some places in Austin that are actually worth your buck.

Austin Aqua-Dome This is one of Austin’s largest selections of marine fish and corals. The place gets its name from the building’s shape, a half sphere. The founder, Gary, is a UT Alum and has a PhD in zoology. The fish are sourced from all over the world, such as the Philippines, Bali, Sri Lanka, and Jakarta. The staff is kind and very welcoming. With tanks lining walls filled with animals from starfish to eels, Aqua-dome has a must-see vibe that transports you. Furthermore, the building is located amongst other Austin greats such as End of an Ear record store and Uncommon Objects antique shop. Overall, it’s a quirky street that gives the city personality. Lau Lau Coffee Lau Lau is a coffee shop near campus. It is located on Guadalupe and is almost tucked away in a corner near a Domino’s Pizza. The atmosphere inside is perfect for both socializing and locking in. The lighting gives the place a cool, chill vibe, and the staff is very kind. At Lau Lau, you can depend on them to be accommodating to their customers. During the shutdowns for ICE, the cafe stayed open and allowed customers to ‘pay what they can.’ Menu items were sold at no set price in order to be accessible to whoever wanted to come and sit down. They were also making posters for the protests going on. Lau Lau is a rare spot in the fact that they are activists on social media and stick to their morals. Moreover, their drinks are really good, especially the Thai and black sesame seed matchas. Peace Bakery Deli / Salams Grill If you are looking for some food options, I’ve got two for you right here. If you are in South Austin, consider stopping by Peace Bakery Deli, a Palestinian restaurant with many authentic Mediterranean flavors to choose from. Your plate is made in front of you, and the portion sizes are pretty generous. If you’re in North Austin, the owner of Peace Bakery has a son who owns Salams Grill. Salams specializes in shawarma plates; however, they do special menus from time to time, such as unique soups and even crawfish nights. The food is made in-house and always tastes extra fresh. If you love a burst of flavor in your mouth, this place is for you. Kriya Matcha This new matcha place is in the form of a food truck that recently opened in Wampus. The owner is a previous UT student and is very engaging with customers. He asks for feedback on drinks as the company looks to grow and expand in the future. The menu features interesting flavors such as a Saffron Matcha and a Chai Matcha. The prices are not that bad compared to most matcha places, and a great plus is that they have not charged for alternative milk options like oat and almond so far, making it more accessible to people with different dietary needs.

In a city like Austin, supporting local businesses can be very easy to do; they are all around you! It is important to control as much of your spending as you can. Maybe our tax dollars are chosen for things against our will, but our day-to-day funds must counteract that and be used morally. Do your research before you buy. Small changes DO add up.