Austin FC: Where Passion Meets Soccer in the Heart of Texas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

The sound of roaring crowds, the smell of hot dogs and beer, and the palpable energy radiating throughout the stadium—this can only mean one thing: game day. But something feels different. There’s a hint of fresh paint in the air, the seats are clean, smooth, and brand new. The stadium has never held a crowd before. This is the first time Q2 Stadium opens its doors—home of Austin Football Club.

Established in 2021, Austin FC has taken the city by storm, bringing a new level of sports spirit. The passion comes from within the city and the people who love the beautiful game. I’ve been to multiple matches already, yet the energy and admiration never fail to amaze me.

Several factors contribute to this vibrant spirit. First and foremost is La Murga, or as they call themselves, the heartbeat of the team. La Murga is Austin FC’s unofficial—yet official—band. It consists of people from all walks of life and all ages. There are older folks, college students, and even a handful of high schoolers. They create chants and songs to encourage the team while they play.

La Murga resides in the supporters’ section—the rowdiest part of the stadium. As chaotic as it can be, there’s also a strong sense of family. Most people in the supporters’ section know one another—not just in passing, but on a deeper level. They invite fellow supporters into their homes for dinner, forming genuine friendships. I believe it’s this family-like atmosphere that truly ignites the passion for the team.

Even though the team is young and the fanbase has no deep roots, Austin FC supporters bring an undeniable love and energy to every match. There’s nothing like watching them play and experiencing La Murga for the first time. It’s truly breathtaking, and unlike most things, it never loses that “first-time” magic. Hopefully, everyone gets the chance to witness La Murga and Austin FC for themselves.