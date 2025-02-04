The Truth About Networking: What I Wish I Heard in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

While in college, you’ve probably heard the saying, “It’s not the classes you take, but the hands you shake,” or “It’s all about connections.” But for me, that hasn’t really been the case.

The truth is, “connections” are just something you add on LinkedIn or a label that links you to a person or company. Would a “connection” actually refer you for a job? Would they know what you’re looking for in a company or work environment? Would they trust you with a risky task?

The upside to a “connection” is being able to start a conversation. A connection is just that—a person you met once whom you now feel comfortable reaching out to for more information or to build a relationship.

The mantra I stand by and that has worked for me is: “Do great work and be great to work with.” This has helped me build and sustain relationships with many wonderful and successful people. It’s been about consistent interactions, remembering small details, and putting my whole heart into every project—and then some.

When people ask me how I worked with a certain agency or was offered a particular role, I tell them: I build relationships, not just connections. It’s about treating others how you want to be treated, following up just to check in, and learning to articulate your own needs while respecting others.

Your motivation should never be about what someone else can do for you, but what you can do for them. No matter what field you’re in, you’re building your own image and brand. You need to decide how you want to be viewed and treat others the way you’d want to be treated.

When I meet someone new and have what feels like a genuine interaction, I ask for a way to stay in touch (often LinkedIn). From there, I’ll ask if I can follow up or suggest grabbing a coffee. That way, I get the chance to meet them outside of work. Imagine if this “connection” turned out to be an unkind person I associated myself with, just because I didn’t take the time to get to know them.

When it came to “networking,” I wish someone had told me I didn’t have to act like a robot, that it was just like making new friends. I wouldn’t have been so nervous. As a public relations major in the communications field, this mindset has stayed consistent from Texas to Florida.

That’s how I do great work and how I strive to be great to work with. That’s how I build relationships, not just connections.