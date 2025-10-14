A Texas Fan’s Guide to Game Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Texas football is an essential part of the fall semester. The cool autumn wind, burnt orange jerseys, and pre-game tailgates combine for what Texas fans like to call “Game Day.”

College football takes place from August to November for most teams, with the luckiest programs making it to the playoffs in December. While the rules and regulations of football can be complex, getting into the game-day spirit doesn’t have to be. Here are all of the Game-Day essentials for Texas fans!

General Rules

The main goal of football is to get the ball from one end of a 100-yard field to the other. While on offense, each team gets 4 tries (downs) to move 10 yards forward. If the offense makes the 10 yards within 4 plays (a first down), then they are allowed to continue until there is a touchdown or turnover. The goal of the defense is to stop the other team from moving forward with the ball. If the defense stops the ball from moving forward after the 4 plays, then the team on defense now becomes the offensive team, and vice versa with the other team. The primary way of scoring is with touchdowns; this is when the offense makes it all the way to the opposite end of the field (endzone) with the ball. Other ways of scoring include field goals and extra points. A football game has a game clock of 60 minutes, separated into 4 15-minute periods. 11 players from each team play on the field at one time, so there are 22 people total on the field during a play. The winner of the game is the team with the most points, once time runs out!

Most D1 teams play around 12 games in their regular season, and up to 3 more games in the postseason. The regular season includes conference and non-conference games. For example, the University of Texas is a D1 school that competes in the SEC. Conference games, or SEC games, include Texas vs Vanderbilt, OU, A&M, Arkansas, etc. Non-conference games include games like Texas vs UTRGV, Ohio State, Sam Houston, etc. Each team is put into a conference. Texas is currently in the SEC, but there is also the BIG 12, BIG 10, Pac 12, and more.

Main Characters

These are some of the NEED TO KNOW players for this 2025-2026 season.

OFFENSE DEFENSE Arch Manning – Quarterback Anothny Hill Jr. – Line Backer Parker Livingston – Wide receiver Colin Simmons – Line Backer DeAndre More – Wide receiver Jaylin Guilbeau – Defensive Back Ryan Wingo – Wide receiver Derek Williams Jr – Defensive Back CJ Baxter – Running Back

Quintrevion Wisner – Running Back

Each of these players brings big energy, big plays, leadership, and the Texas Fight.

Traditions

The University of Texas is known for some of the most iconic traditions of college football. Not only do these traditions make the Texas Fight for game day, but knowing the meaning, lyrics, and hand signals lets you into the special club of “Longhorns.”

Live Mascot: Bevo XV (2,100-pound Steer) – Bevo is the pride and joy of the Texas Longhorns, originating in 1916 and iconic ever since.

Costumed Mascot: Hook ‘em – was created in the mid-1970s to represent the University. He is known for his dancing, silly antics, and interactions with the fans.

Hand Sign: “Hook ‘em Horns” Hand sign – was created in 1955 by a cheerleader. The hand signal represents the head of a steer with the pointer finger and pinky sticking out of a fist to create the horns. This is the UT way of saying, “Hello,” “Goodbye, ”and most importantly, “Hook ‘em.”

“The Eyes of Texas” – Is the school’s alma mater. While there has been a controversial history behind the meaning of the Eyes of Texas, students, alumni, and fans have changed the meaning to represent the focus of The University of Texas, the willingness to preserve and take down any opponent that comes our way. The song is played before and after every game, win or lose. It is customary to stand, raise your right hand with the hook ‘em signal, and sing along while the anthem plays.

“Texas Fight” – Is the school’s fight song! This song is played after the Longhorns score, and it was meant to bring the energy. When you hear this song on game day, it is important to stand, clap, and sing along. Don’t forget the special student-led chant in the middle of the song. Instead of the original lyrics, students add their own twist by yelling “Make ‘em eat shit!”

With the Lonestar Showdown right around the corner, it is important to know all things Texas game day. Being a Texas Longhorn isn’t just wearing the burnt orange; it’s putting your all into the community, showing your Texas fight, win or lose, and being proud to be a Longhorn! When the next game day comes around, make sure to come early, stay late, and be loud, Hook ‘em!