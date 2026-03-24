A Seat for Hope

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a long electoral campaign for the primaries, results have come out giving Democrats in Texas a glimpse of hope for the Midterms in November.

The Texas Senate is one of the most-watched races around the Nation. Democrats in Texas came together and nominated James Talarcio, giving him the chance of winning a Texas Senate seat. If elected as Texas senator, Talarico would be the first elected democrat to the Senate since 1988.

On the other hand, Republicans couldn’t decide between the two candidates, John Cornyn and Ken Paxton. Although John Coryn did receive a plurality of the votes at 41.9%, in order to win a primary election, a candidate must receive more than 50% of the total votes cast. This led to a runoff election that will take place on May 26th.

The runoff election will be another opportunity for the Republican Party to determine between the top candidates who will receive the party nomination and face Talarico in November 2026. The Republican runoff is open to Republican voters who voted in the primary, as well as those who did not vote. Including residents who did not register for the primary election, the deadline to register to vote before the runoff election is April 27, 2026.

Republicans have a difficult choice in the next couple of weeks. Ken Paxton and John Cornyn are running completely different campaigns, and both have flaws that make Republican voters hesitate. Ken Paxton, the Texas Attorney General, has many scandals and personal baggage holding him back, such as this 2023 impeachment on corruption charges and a messy divorce from his wife stemming from claims of infidelity. However, his strong ties with the President, Donald Trump, and exemplification of MAGA beliefs have gained him the popularity to give John Cornyn one of the toughest races in his political career. On the other hand, John Cornyn has 24 years of experience in the Senate, proving to deliver stable conservative policy achievements for his Republican constituencies in Texas. However, his biggest liability is his past criticisms of President Trump, which have painted him as insufficiently loyal to President Trump and too willing to compromise with Democrats.

As Republicans continue to fight over a possible nominee for the Senate Race, Democrats have gained an advantage and continue fighting for Talarico by fundraising and focusing on the general election. An advantage like this hasn’t been presented to Texas Democrats since the 2018 midterms during Donald Trump’s first presidency.

During the 2018 primaries, the Texas Tribune reported more than 30 Texas primary races headed to a runoff. This resulted in Texas democrats gaining 2 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives—Houston & Dallas—contributing to a nationwide “blue-wave.” In the Texas House of Representatives, Texas democrats gained 12 seats, moving from the previous 95 Republicans and 55 Democrats to 83 Republicans and 67 Democrats.

Although Republicans retained statewide dominance, Democrats demonstrated high voter engagement and narrower margins in higher-level positions. Such was the race for Senator, where Ted Cruz (Republican) beat Beto O’Rourke (Democrat) by 2.6%, and Ken Paxton (Republican) won the Attorney General state election against Justin Nelson (Democrat) by only 3.6%.

With Republicans divided by a runoff and Democrats more united and motivated than before, will Talarico leverage his unique economic populism to secure a victory?