8 Winter Songs that are NOT Christmassy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Despite its unfavorable reputation, I LOVE the wintertime. I love the excuse to stay inside and cozy up. I love the fashion, with all of its layers and accessories. And, strangely, I love that eerie, melancholic vibe that the winter season brings about. Whether it’s 70 degrees in February or 50 in March, I want a song that lets me pretend Austin actually has real, long winters without it being a Christmas song. So, I put together 8 of my favorite cold-weather songs to longingly stare out the window to.

Montezuma – Fleet Foxes Montezuma perfectly portrays the feeling of growing older and changing throughout college, a feeling that, for some reason, always intensifies in the cold rainy seasons. It’s a song that demands introspection, and I find it to be the perfect accompaniment to a late-night walk through campus. Look On Down From The Bridge – Mazzy Star Look On Down From The Bridge features an ever-present, low hum in the background that adds such a fitting weight to the song. It’s echoey and slow, making it a great addition to a quiet Sunday in January. Winter Bird – AURORA All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend is a phenomenal wintry album in itself, but Winter Bird would be my favorite. AURORA’s vocals are ethereal, and the song sounds like glistening, melting ice, making it the perfect respite from the sad, intense songs that tend to populate the winter genre. Swan Song – Lana Del Rey Swan Song is velvety smooth. In my opinion, winter is the season of yearning, and Lana has mastered the art of yearning music. If you’re looking for something more upbeat, but still wintery, this is the song for you. Medicine – Daughter Medicine is a soft and devastating song that captures that winter ache. Definitely seasonal and solemn, definitely not a Christmas song. Holocene – Bon Iver Holocene is reflective, but not necessarily in a sad way. It is hopeful, contemplative, and appreciative. The lyrical nostalgia paired with the gorgeous, ambient melody makes this song feel distinctly wintry. When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die – Moby I adore this song. The vocals are stunning and unlike anything else on this list. It is less of a song and more of an emotional, transcendent experience. The lyrics are hard-hitting and the instrumentals make you feel like you’re floating on air. It is the perfect mid-winter pick. Amber Waves – Ethel Cain Ethel Cain is always going to do it for me. Amber Waves is the perfect conclusion to this list, as it feels like the end of a moment. It’s like the track that would play before the credits roll, or while someone walks away from something they’ve known their whole life. It’s the perfect ‘lay on your floor and stare at the ceiling’ song.

Happy listening!