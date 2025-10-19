8 Songs from Small Artists For Your Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music by small artists has an undeniable charm, and you can always tell just how much passion went into creating their masterpiece. Personally, I’m also a big fan of indie, and small artists always seem to truly nail that genre. Unfortunately, however, I’ve found it’s actually pretty difficult to find new small artists to listen to, especially those with under 1,000 monthly listeners (as stated on Spotify). If, like me, you find yourself in this very same dilemma, look no further! Here are some of my favorite songs by small artists on Spotify that definitely deserve some more love.

“Muse” by Holly Westbrook

Fun fact: I know Holly! With 14 monthly listeners, she’s my sister’s BFF, and, as this song will prove, she makes really cool music. This is my favorite of her songs because I always imagine it as the song that plays at the beginning of a coming-of-age drama movie where the main girl is about to have a dramatic breakup with her boyfriend that ultimately ends up for the better. That seems really specific, but if you listen, trust me, you’ll get it.

“Somewhere Far” by Kalia Kaukimoce

Filled with longing and/or yearning for a new life? This is the song for you. At only 21 monthly listeners, Kaukimoce is definitely way too underrated. Somber and yet still hopeful, this song is a beautiful lo-fi expression of wanting. I just really love this song, and I definitely think more people should give it a listen.

“Halloween 1813” by The Monotymes

At 43 monthly listeners and just in time for the beginning of October, this song is definitely one of the more unique ones on this list, while also keeping with the overall indie vibe. The voices are natural and charming, creating the story of a girl just wanting to leave a Halloween party.

“Faith In Me” by Ipo Ipo

This song is actually one of my favorites on this list, especially because it has just such a fun, upbeat sound that, while you’re dancing around and singing along, you almost wouldn’t notice that it’s a song about a breakup. Me and the 65 other monthly listeners are having a blast listening to this song on loop, and you are more than welcome to join.

“Save Me” by Blue Lush

With the first line being “Sometimes, I feel like giving up”, you already know this song is gonna be so real. Upbeat and independent, this song is the favorite of Blue Lush’s 124 monthly listeners, myself included. If you need a song to sing along to after getting over your breakup, this is the song for you.

“California” by Afternoon All Night

I might be from Texas, but I’m obsessed with this song all the same. There is something so real and mesmerizing, yet also pleasantly upbeat, about this song, and I can never decide whether I want to dance around my room or go for a long drive while I’m listening. Either way, you should definitely join me and their 271 other monthly listeners.

“Lies I Tell Myself” by Hotel Shmotel

Listening to this song, you can tell why it’s the favorite of Hotel Schmotel’s 313 monthly listeners (and isn’t that name just so fun?). This song definitely gives off the most definite indie vibes; the singer’s voice is melodic and genuine with a consistent instrumental in the back. Definitely a must for indie fans such as myself.

“Can’t Help Myself” by With Andrea