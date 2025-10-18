7 Ways to Stay Sustainable over the Holidays

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moving forward into the last three months of the year, the holiday season is officially approaching. As that one 1960s Andy Williams song goes, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” However, while everyone is cozying up to incoming sweater weather and pretty holiday-themed beverages, large corporations continue to profit from rampant consumerism. Our increased spending habits during these spirited times contribute to the overall problem of overconsumption. Overconsumption, which, according to the United Nations, is a term that describes when humans use resources at a rate that exceeds Earth’s ability to replenish them, is a leading cause of environmental degradation.

According to UNICEF, overconsumption by some of the world’s richest countries contributes to destroying ecosystems globally. This means harmful amounts of pollution, increasing waste, and a depletion of critical resources. So, how can we do our part to help reverse some of the negative effects of overconsumption this holiday season?