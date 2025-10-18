7 Ways to Stay Sustainable over the Holidays

Moving forward into the last three months of the year, the holiday season is officially approaching. As that one 1960s Andy Williams song goes, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” However, while everyone is cozying up to incoming sweater weather and pretty holiday-themed beverages, large corporations continue to profit from rampant consumerism. Our increased spending habits during these spirited times contribute to the overall problem of overconsumption. Overconsumption, which, according to the United Nations, is a term that describes when humans use resources at a rate that exceeds Earth’s ability to replenish them, is a leading cause of environmental degradation.
According to UNICEF, overconsumption by some of the world’s richest countries contributes to destroying ecosystems globally. This means harmful amounts of pollution, increasing waste, and a depletion of critical resources. So, how can we do our part to help reverse some of the negative effects of overconsumption this holiday season?
- Don’t Trend Hop
Trends on TikTok, Instagram, Pinterest, and other social media platforms are constantly changing. Investing heavily in trends that will be out of style within the next week is not sustainable. You don’t want to buy the hot new “in” item just to have it collecting dust in the corner of your room along with your fidget spinners and Golden Labubu. Before hopping on the bandwagon of the latest trend, actually consider whether you need it. Will you still use it in a few days? Months? Years? Does the trend itself encourage waste? It’s okay to buy in to an extent, but don’t just buy everything because you feel like you have to. Don’t give in to the FOMO.
- Reuse old decor
Taking a stroll through a Homegoods, Walmart, Target, or even TJ Maxx can make it tempting to buy whatever new decorations are on display. However, buying decorations in excess contributes to the world’s mounting waste problem. As long as you already have the mugs, the throw pillows, the lights, and the ornaments, you don’t really need any more. Save the planet and use decorations from last year.
- Give the gift of experience
Take advantage of the love language of quality time. While it’s the season of giving, nothing beats an unforgettable experience. Go to the theater, ice skating, the park, and make lasting memories that don’t force you to consume any sort of products. Even take pictures while you’re having fun with loved ones.
- Shop Locally
Buying locally helps to promote mindful choices and helps to reduce packaging waste. Excessive packaging usually ends up in a landfill, but local small businesses usually make more sustainable choices. Be on the lookout for local brands with eco-friendly labels. Shopping local can also cut out unnecessary greenhouse gases from shipping and transportation. Shop locally whenever possible.
- Say ‘No!’ to Waste
During the holiday season, it’s easy to be wasteful. We tend to shop and make food in excess. It is important to be mindful of how we’re aggregating our precious resources and making sure that we use them to their fullest potential. Don’t cook a full turkey if you’re going to have to throw half of it out by Black Friday. Only take as much as you can use.
- Wrap Creatively
Wrapping presents doesn’t mean that you have to use wrapping paper that will ultimately get thrown away and/or go unrecycled. Reusable gift bags are a good option, but if you personally know the person you are giving a present to, you can also use a cloth. You can either give it away or politely ask for it back.
- Choose Eco-Friendly Options
There are usually eco-friendly alternatives to the things that we buy. For example, if you’re thinking about buying a candle, consider buying one made of bee’s wax. It’s a more sustainable option. If you need a new coat, then perhaps you should consider thrifting one or getting it second-hand. We should be mindful of where the products we’re using are coming from.