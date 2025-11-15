5 Underrated Lana del Rey Songs for Your Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I believe Lana del Rey is one of our generation’s most talented artists and songwriters. While many people know her top hits, such as “Summertime Sadness” and “Young and Beautiful,” many of her other songs deserve recognition. With the uncertain release date of her upcoming album, now feels like the perfect time to revisit and reflect on her most underrated tracks. With poetic lyrics, soft melodies, and deep meaning, these capture the essence of Lana. Here are five underrated songs that deserve to be on your playlist.

“White Dress”

“White Dress” captures the feeling of nostalgia with Lana’s whispered vocals and delicate piano. By referring to her life before fame, she talks about a simpler time where she worked as a waitress and ultimately felt unburdened. She wonders if maybe she was better off back when life wasn’t bombarded with expectations and pressure. She sings, “I only mention it cause it was such a scene, and I felt seen,” signifying how people saw her for who she truly was, not just a public figure. “White Dress” is a representation of youth, innocence, and nostalgia, inspiring the audience to appreciate the beauty of simplicity.

“Tomorrow Never Came”

Featuring Sean Otto Lennon, “Tomorrow Never Came” stands out as one of the most underrated songs on the Lust for Life album. Its melodic and soft tone gives it a dreamy vibe, capturing the bittersweet feeling of disappointment of missed opportunities and connections. The lyrics tell the story of a “tomorrow that never came” with a lover, dwelling over illusions that never came true. It expresses the longing of the what-ifs, which is something that everyone can relate to. Whether it is the disappointment of a missed relationship, a dream that didn’t happen, or a lost chance, this song makes the listener linger in that feeling in the best way possible.

“Violets for Roses”

In “Violets for Roses,” Lana focuses on the themes of self-love and authenticity in relationships. She reflects on how a partner made her trade her “violets for roses,” having to change herself to fulfill his desires. She delivers the iconic line, “Ever since I fell out of love with you, I fell back in love with me,” perfectly capturing the idea of reconnecting with oneself after giving it all to someone else. Lana’s lyrics reflect hope and excitement towards a life that is her own, something that we should all strive for.

“Get Free”

Providing the perfect ending to the Lust for Life album, “Get Free” is a song about self-liberation. Using a more upbeat rhythm, it’s about breaking free from toxic relationships, people-pleasing, and an overall negative outlook towards life. After exploring sadness and personal struggle, this track marks a turning point in Lana’s discography that finally explores hope towards the future. It reminds listeners that there is always light at the end of the tunnel, even when it’s difficult to remember.

“Beautiful”

I saved the best for last. “Beautiful” is one of my personal favorites, if not my favorite, from her whole discography. This piano ballad is simply perfect and never fails to make me cry. The song suggests that sadness is not necessarily always bad, as it has the potential to grow into something beautiful. Lana sings, “What if someone had asked Picasso not to be sad? Never known who he was, or the man he’d become. There would be no Blue Period.” Art, creativity, and growth are all best produced by allowing ourselves to feel deeply, even if it is painful at times. The message encourages us to embrace melancholy, not try to conceal it. By feeling it, sitting with it, and coming to terms with it, we can turn it into something meaningful. In a world where vulnerability is often looked down upon, this song empowers it like no other.

Whether you are a long-time fan or just starting to explore her work, you won’t regret giving these a listen. I hope that by listening to these tracks, you find the same sense of comfort that I do. I hope that you go through the journey of nostalgia, heartbreak, and self-liberation, without being afraid of feeling them deeply.