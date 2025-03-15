This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

If you were like me about nine months ago, you might be struggling to get your foot in the door as a pre-law student in a big city like Austin. I remember that struggle, but I was able to successfully land a job at a law firm! In this article, I’ll share some tips and tricks that helped me secure a Legal Assistant position, and hopefully, you’ll find them helpful too. Let’s get you that job, girl!

KNOW WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR

When searching for a job at a law firm, it’s important to have clear intentions. You might be like I was, willing to take any role just to gain experience. However, I’d advise caution with that mindset. It’s best to know what you want before you start applying. Consider what type of job you’re looking for, how long you can commit, and what kind of work environment suits you best. If you can only work for a limited time, focus on internships rather than a Legal Assistant position. If you’re interested in a specific area of law, target firms that specialize in that field. And if you know you work best under a certain type of supervisor, research potential employers before applying! USE THOSE FBI SKILLS! Working at a law firm can be challenging, so setting clear intentions from the start can help you find the right fit.

SIGN UP FOR EVERY JOB RECRUITING WEBSITE YOU CAN

It might seem like there are a million different law offices in Austin, but there’s really only a handful of them that will have open positions at the time you want to apply. For this reason, I signed up for LinkedIn, Indeed, Glassdoor, you name it. Surprisingly, I found my current job on Craigslist! During my search, I checked these sites almost religiously, and applied to positions as soon as they popped up on my screen. There is no such thing as being “too eager” when you really want something, especially when it comes to your career.

NETWORK! (although I’M SURE YOU ALREADY KNEW THAT)

In my opinion, the best place to network isn’t at big events, it’s among your fellow students. There are so many people around you who might be or have connections to lawyers, and you may not even realize it. As someone whose family has no experience in the legal field, I sometimes found it hard to put myself out there when meeting with attorneys. I didn’t know what to say or how to give an elevator pitch; I’m pre-law, not a business major! However, by making new friends, I realized just how valuable networking within our student body can be. Build lasting connections with your peers, you never know who they might be related to!

TAKE A PROFESSIONAL WORKSHOP CLASS

Another step I took during my job search was enrolling in a workshop course that helped prepare me to be the best possible candidate. It was so worth it. This experience allowed me to have a professor who helped me curate a resume specifically for Legal Assistant positions. I also received feedback and guidance on LinkedIn, learned tips and tricks for interviews, and learned effective ways to contact people about job postings! It’s so important to use the resources we have around us. This was only a one-hour course, but it had a lasting impact. Don’t be afraid to ask for help!

STAY POSITIVE