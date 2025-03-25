4 Underrated Artists to Brighten Up Your Living Space

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re moving anytime soon, decorating your new space has probably been on your mind. “How am I going to decorate the living room? How am I going to fill the walls in my room?” Quick answer: art.

I’m here to tell you which artists are my personal favorites (besides classics like Van Gogh and Monet). Now, I love Van Gogh, he’s actually my favorite. However, if you want to spice up your space with someone less recognizable, you’ve come to the right place.

Three out of these four artists are alive and active on social media. I discovered most of them through TikTok around 2021 and have been following their journeys ever since. These are the kind of artists who inspire; you can look at their work, feel something, and instantly brighten up a room with it.

Alissa Hrushka Hrushka has an impressionist style to her paintings. I love scrolling through her TikToks and watching her artistic process. She’s inspired me to create my own art, and I know her work will have a place in any future home I live in. You can find some of her prints at Alissasart InPrnt and see more of her work on TikTok @alissasart. Hrushka is currently studying art, and I can’t wait to see what she creates in the near and distant future. Nicolas Holman Holman! Holman brings such a great vibe to the world of artists. He shares videos about his travels and creative journey, always staying authentic and open about the struggles that come with feeling pressure to constantly create. One of the coolest things he does is host events tied to his travels. Beforehand, buyers can select a date and purchase a painting. The twist? They have no idea what the painting will look like until Holman posts a TikTok on that day revealing the piece and who it’s going out to. Scott Sava Sava is a wholesome artist who goes live on TikTok almost every day. He’s usually working on a personal project, and fun fact, he illustrated a Spider-Man comic and contributed to the animation for the movie Animal Crackers. He mainly paints with watercolors, and his website includes links to all his favorite art supplies to encourage others to embrace their creativity. Sava believes that everyone should be able to own art, so he keeps his prices reasonable and even offers free downloads of his work. He also renovated his basement into a cozy Hobbit Hole, and it’s absolutely amazing. Warm, inviting, and the perfect space for painting all day. His website includes a full portfolio, and every piece is definitely worth checking out! Thomas Kinade Kinade passed away in 2012, but his artwork continues to be appreciated and enjoyed. I discovered his work in the summer of 2024 and immediately fell in love with it. His paintings feel nostalgic, like the illustrations I used to see in my elementary school library. Looking at his art feels like stepping back into the most magical place I knew as a kid: the library. I love getting lost in his paintings. I recently bought a calendar that features his artwork on every page, and I love to see a different piece each month.

All of these artists are some of my personal favorites, and they inspire me to keep going on my own art journey. I love seeing their work on my walls or saved in my camera roll, and you could too!