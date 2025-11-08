THE HORRORS OF APARTMENT HUNTING

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was told to start apartment hunting in September and aim to sign a lease in October, I thought my cousins were overblowing the challenge of securing an apartment at the University of Texas. What I didn’t know, though, was the pattern of rate prices for West Campus apartments.

In the Fall, when leases are released for the following year, off-campus housing rates start off “low.” However, further into the Fall, these rates begin to spike up, little by little (I put “low” into quotations because low off-campus apartment prices at the University of Texas are not put up at actual “low” rates, but rather are low relative to the housing market.) The rates hike further and further up, to the point that by October, it becomes difficult to find affordable rent. Late into the Spring, when apartment complexes become aware of their remaining apartment openings, rent rates begin to decrease. However, there is no guarantee for apartment seekers that there will be apartments at their preferred locations, at their preferred price, or with enough openings for them to room with friends. There are always availabilities, but it is the lack of predictiveness that prompts a rush of apartment seekers in the Fall.

According to RentCafe, a database that collects and reports job market analytics, the cost of living in Austin is 3% higher than the cost of living in Texas as a whole. I will admit that it is typical for the cost of living and rent to be higher in a city than in suburban or rural areas. However, for students who might not have a consistent source of income and may or may not be employed, the effects of a high cost of living and high rent in Austin are amplified. I signed my current apartment at a rate of $1,124 a month. After weeks of apartment hunting and failing to find an available 3 x 3 unit cheaper than $1,200, I was excited when I signed. This was my mindset before I had a conversation with a friend, at least. I was telling him the details about the apartment I had signed (the location of it, amenities, and my roommates). I told him the rate of the apartment, and he went, “West Campus will have you thinking that is cheap, huh?”

He was right. West Campus, or to be specific, Austin, will have you thinking that anything is cheap. According to Seeley Properties, “Austin’s housing costs are 31% higher than the Texas state average”. This statistic reflects the problem it is finding affordable housing options in Austin. On-campus housing is always an available resource, but it is prioritized for incoming freshmen, and there are limited availabilities for sophomore, junior, or senior students.

Overall, there is no real solution to the problem. The housing market is beyond our control. A piece of advice, though, become aware of your options before your options disappear. If you are hoping to sign with a group of friends, do research before September, tour, and know your floor plan. If you are hoping to get a studio apartment, research what apartment complexes offer studios, and decide if the price is worth renting closer to campus. Look into the bus system, which is free for students to use, and begin to map out routes from potential apartments. Regardless of the decision you make, don’t let yourself get overwhelmed. Yes, the potential for having to go outside of your budget exists, or for looking farther than you thought you were comfortable with from campus. However, going through the apartment search process is a UT student canon event, and there is a light at the end of the tunnel (graduation).