This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

I’m not a firm believer in New Year’s resolutions that are a stark departure from a person’s usual habits. Why? I don’t see the sustainability in setting high, overly ambitious goals for oneself when the clock strikes 12 on January 1st. It feels unrealistic and like the perfect way to set yourself up for disappointment with such high expectations. That’s why I started reflecting in December, aiming to ease myself into fully understanding what I want from the new year and how I can maximize the life I envision for myself.

wear more sunscreen

You know the whole “we listen and we don’t judge” trend? Well, let’s enact it right now because the last time I put on sunscreen was probably July 2024. I know, I know. I need to get better at it, which is why I will be wearing it more this year.

practice moderation

As someone who’s prone to hustle culture and romanticizes overworking herself, it’s easy for me to fall into a world of extremes where balance does not exist. Essentially, moderation is the middle ground where I hope to find peace.

write more poetry & prose

I feel emotions quite deeply, which makes regulating these emotions difficult at times. For me, writing is my way of unpacking it all—turning messy feelings into something meaningful. This year, I’m carving out dedicated time to write more and let those emotions flow productively.

never close off opportunities

For years, I’ve been guilty of setting tunnel-vision goals and ignoring the possibilities around me. This year, I want to stay open—to new paths, unexpected opportunities, and maybe even a bit of spontaneity.}

Attend random workshops

Pottery, photography, mixology—the options are endless. I want to start going to my artistic workshops that pique my interest and dive in, even if it’s something completely out of my comfort zone.

embrace imperfection, not perfection

Perfectionism has been my constant shadow, whispering that nothing is ever good enough. This year, I’m choosing to let it go. Life is messy, and it’s in that mess where growth happens.

allow myself to not have everything figured out

I put so much pressure on myself to calculate my every next move that it gives me decision paralysis. Instead, I will now be opting to go with the flow. Is this transition a potential nightmare for my Type A personality? Perhaps, but I take solace in the fact that I can set goals for myself while simultaneously allowing life to happen.

read more books

In 2024, I didn’t have much time to read through all the books I had set aside for myself. In 2025, I’m determined to shrink my to-be-read pile. Instead of falling asleep in the midst of my Instagram doom scroll moments, I want to add reading a book to my nightly routine.

re-learn spanish

I love linguistics and learning new languages, so in that spirit, I want to commit to re-learning Spanish. I have a basic foundation due to my many years of learning it, but I want to really dive deep into the cultural exploration aspect of the language. I’ll embrace the chaos of language apps, label random objects in my house, and maybe even watch telenovelas for “educational” purposes.

take more classes that spark curiosity

This year, I want to step out of my academic comfort zone and explore abstract classes I may not have dabbled in before. One such instance is the Doctors and Diviners in Chinese Tradition class I’m taking. From learning about Chinese medical traditions to potentially decoding the symbolism in ancient art, I’m embracing the idea of learning for the sake of curiosity. Who knows? These abstract courses might just become the highlight of my semester—and who doesn’t want to casually drop “moxibustion” into everyday conversations?

go to more live events

There’s something so magical about indulging in the collective effervescence that comes out of live events. Whether it’s a concert, a play, or even a stand-up comedy show, I want to make it a point to experience more of these moments in person instead of waiting for the TV versions of them.

last but not least, Fully live in the moment