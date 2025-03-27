The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the midst of Women’s History Month, I felt the need to talk about the birth control and abortion restriction laws that have been imposed in certain states such as Oklahoma, Idaho, and Iowa. With these newfound restrictions, woman will not only be criminalized for the choices that they choose to make with their bodies but will be forced to face great amounts of backlash from pro-lifers. I feel that these laws ultimately serve as a violation of the rights of autonomy, privacy, and equality when it comes to Women’s health. This poses the question: do women really have a say when it comes to their own bodies?

Let’s begin with a state trying to ban birth control pills altogether: Oklahoma. Oklahoma has proposed a bill named House Bill 3216, which plans to ban IUDs, prohibit the selling or prescribing of contraceptives that stop fertilization or cause abortion, and requiring physicians to file a report when administering an abortion. In these reports, physicians are mandated to write to the state’s health department within 15 days of the procedure declaring that the abortion was a vital factor to preserve the patient’s life, along with medical evidence supporting it.

The bill’s creator, Representative Kevin West, further explained that with the implementation of this bill, the state would be able to identify women who obtain abortions unlawfully as well as enforce lawsuits upon those who decide to help them. I feel that these restrictions ultimately do more bad than good when it comes to “looking out” for women’s health. Instead of providing a safe way for women to prevent pregnancy, I believe governments like Oklahoma are creating huge barriers that only generate more risk for women. At the end of the day I believe that women are going to do whatever they choose is best for their bodies, so it is crucial to provide beneficial resources for them during such a difficult process.

Another state that has passed two laws that restrict access to reproductive health services and education is Idaho. The first bill passed in 2021, imposed a ban on public higher education institutions from providing information about abortion as an option, prohibited performing abortion as a service, and banned the administration of plan B contraceptive pills (excluding cases of rape). But with those rape cases, “sexual assault survivors must report the incident to law enforcement.. or a health agency…- within 45 days of the incident (140 days for cases of incest.” Additionally, in 2024, Idaho also implemented the requirement for minors to have parental consent when accessing reproductive healthcare.

I believe that these laws passed in Idaho essentially disregard our fundamental right to education. It truly breaks my heart hearing that institutions are no longer able to provide information to students about their options, as I have had hands on experience working as a crisis counselor for victims of sexual assault. During a time of intense distress, the only thing on a person’s mind is the want to be informed of all possible options—and denying women of this right breaks my heart. Not only can this affect me as I too am a college student, but knowing that my friends and associates are in danger of being left in the dark concerning situations like these is also troublesome.

Another midwestern state, Iowa, had also stopped paying for Plan B’s on behalf of survivors of sexual assault. This decision was made by Attorney General Brenna Bird as she felt it necessary to pause contraceptive reimbursement payments for victims, expressing the need to review “whether this is an appropriate use of public funds.” As this funding was paused, out-of-pocket payments were forced upon survivors, which I feel should have been the least of their worries when having to fighting through situations like assault.

I also believe that her statement was very insincere as it is not the fault of the victim for their predicament; and therefore, they should be treated with the upmost respect and consideration. I think that providing support for someone in need is one of the main pillars when it comes to public assistance and if not, I leave Brenna Bird with a question: What could possibly be a better option to reallocate the funds? Although Brenna Bird later did decide to reinstate these reimbursement payments for contraceptive pills, her office concluded to no longer refund victims who choose to undergo abortions.

With all these restrictions placed upon birth control and abortions, many women—especially those of lower income—are facing substantial repercussions. Most pregnancy crimes have been linked to Black and White pregnant women who come from lower-income populations. Being a woman of color, as well as being brought up around people who don’t have access to vital needs due to their income, I recognize the lack of knowledge and awareness that the government has when it comes to its people to a large degree. I feel that instead of creating more burdens, the government should assist these women who do have the courage to know if they’re unfit to produce a child.

I also believe that the government should first try to focus on economic inequality, especially within lower-income communities that do not have sufficient finances, and by no means are able to support another child. But instead, I feel that the government has a hyper-fixation on the act of “fertilization,” but when the child is actually born, there are little to no services to help those same mothers fighting through poverty.

As identified in prior paragraphs, I feel that there has been a pattern of the government finding ways to take control over the bodies of women. Whether it is exploiting minors’ private health information to their parents, limiting sex education in schools, or making sexual assault survivors endure rigorous interrogation, there have been negative turning points concerning women’s health in recent months.

I believe that there is a huge lack of compassion and consideration for those who do choose to undergo preventative care. Being a woman and actively engaging in communities of women who are scared for their future, I feel it increasingly necessary to allow all possible options of care.

It should be my decision to decide what happens with my body.